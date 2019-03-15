Pro Sound Effects Releases The Odyssey Collection: Complete

Brooklyn, NY (March 14, 2019): Pro Sound Effects®, the next level sound effects library company, today released The Odyssey Collection: Complete – the most robust offering to date from their partnership and collaboration with Academy Award®-winning sound editors, Mark Mangini (Blade Runner 2049, Mad Max: Fury Road) and Richard L. Anderson (The Lion King, Batman Returns).

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3lsknnTr_A[/embed]

Odyssey Complete (OC) is the culmination of a sonic journey – a general library featuring over 100,000 world-class sound effects in 295 categories. Developed from the entirety of Mangini and Anderson’s private collection, these rare and big-budget recordings were captured over 30 years while creating the sound for more than 250 Hollywood feature films and shows.

“I use this library every day,” says Mark Mangini. “It has been instrumental to our own success, and now the sounds can live on in the hands of the next generation of filmmakers and sound designers.”

Since announcing Odyssey in 2017, Pro Sound Effects has invested over 20,000 hours of curating, editing, cataloging, and mastering each sound file to make the library as intuitive and inspiring as possible for sound artists everywhere. As the ultimate Odyssey release, Odyssey Complete includes all existing and upcoming Odyssey products – includingOdyssey Essentials, Odyssey Expanded, Odyssey Vehicles, and more.

OC KEY FEATURES:

Over 100,000 Broadcast .wav Files: 1TB delivered via download or 2TB hard drive

Essentials, Expanded, Vehicles 50,000 Never-Before-Released Sounds: Exclusive to Odyssey Complete

Exclusive to Odyssey Complete 295 Categories: From everyday essentials to specialty elements

From everyday essentials to specialty elements Rich Metadata: Optimized for fast, pinpoint search

Optimized for fast, pinpoint search Full Online Access: 24/7 from any computer

24/7 from any computer Search Software: Drag-and-drop to your DAW

Drag-and-drop to your DAW 100% Royalty-Free license for use in any project

license for use in any project Flexible Access: On hard drive, online, or on your server

On hard drive, online, or on your server Buyout, Monthly, and Annual Payment Options

PRICING & AVAILABILITY:

1-User Perpetual License

Buyout: $6,995

Monthly: $619/month for 12 months

Multi-User Annual License: Starting at $2,995 per year

Learn more and get a quote at prosoundeffects.com/odyssey-collection-complete

View Odyssey Complete Full Features, Videos, Audio Demos & Reviews