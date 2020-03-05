Primestream to Debut Creative Bridge at the 2020 NAB Show

New Solution Unifies and Accelerates Workflows by Connecting People and Managed Media With Creative Tools

MIAMI — March 5, 2020 — Primestream, a leading provider of asset management, automation software, and workflow orchestration solutions for media and production operations, today announced the release of its Creative Bridge solution for unifying content creation workflows. As an add-on to Primestream's Xchange web-based media management platform, Creative Bridge allows all members of the content creation team to access any creative tool — Adobe Creative Cloud, Apple Final Cut Pro X, DaVinci Resolve, and Avid Pro Tools.

"Creative teams today want to be more connected and have greater visibility and better unification of the overall workflow, as well as the reliability and security essential to modern media production," said Namdev Lisman, executive vice president of Primestream. "Creative Bridge addresses all of these requirements, enabling accelerated workflows, boosting collaborative capabilities, and improving visibility into media. Establishing convenient and intuitive connections between users and creative tools, this new solution brings greater efficiency and productivity to content creation in any organization."

With the addition of Creative Bridge, producers, editors, graphic designers, visual effects artists, and other creatives gain access to multiple creative tools through a single easy-to-use application. Because all projects and assets within the Xchange platform are connected, users can access those tools seamlessly with Creative Bridge. Additionally, team members can register new assets into the MAM/PAM with rich metadata and organizational folder structures. Personnel across the organization gain greater visibility into media and can quickly search, import, and register managed media.

"Creative Bridge benefits anyone working in creative services," added Lisman. "With better visibility and a much closer connection between managed media and creative tools, teams can work more efficiently with media and collaborate more closely in producing compelling content." Primestream will showcase Creative Bridge for MAC OS systems at its 2020 NAB Show Booth SL2605.

More information about Primestream and the company's products is available at primestream.com.

# # #

About Primestream

Primestream is a leading provider of asset management, automation software, and workflow orchestration solutions for media and production operations that are scalable and highly configurable across markets, platforms, and infrastructures to ensure long-term flexibility and value. With a long history in media creation workflows, Primestream combines best-in-class technology with proven reliability to help optimize media creativity for enterprise, digital media, sports, and broadcast operations worldwide. Primestream products leverage deep expertise and insight into market trends and customer requirements to connect content creation, collaboration, asset management, production, and delivery together in an optimal workflow.

The Primestream software suite has been field-proven in a wide range of production facilities for many of the world's leading broadcasters and corporations, such as Vice Media Group, Microsoft Production Studios, Cisco TV, NFL Networks, NFL Films, StreamTeam, AT&T Sports, SunTV, Disney, New World Symphony, Verizon Media Group, Fortune Magazine, Time Inc., Business Insider, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, MTG Sweden, Goldman Sachs, and many more.

For more information on Primestream solutions, visit primestream.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/200305Primestream-Creative.docx

www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/Primestream-creativebridge-fcpx-with-xchange.jpg

Photo Caption: Primestream's Creative Bridge for Final Cut Pro X With Xchange™