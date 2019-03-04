Primestream celebrates 20th anniversary with new market-focused vision, technology and brand identity at NAB 2019

As it celebrates its 20 anniversary, Primestream today announced a new market-focused vision to better assist its customers deal with increasingly complex issues including changes to technology, workflow and business opportunities. With its 20 years of industry experience and global reach, Primestream is ideally placed to deliver insights that solve many video production and distribution challenges by working closely with customers.

At NAB 2019, Primestream will combine all of its technologies into a single, overarching toolset to enable flexible workflows that addresses the unique opportunities of four key markets: Enterprise, Digital Media, Sports and Broadcast. This includes significant improvements to Primestream’s IP capture technology supporting a wider range of streams and variants such as NDI and HLS feeds from Mobile Cellular Backpacks, together with real-time transcoding into codecs such as XDCAM, AVC, ProRes and H.264, as well as edit-while capture functionality inside Adobe Premiere Pro. Primestream is also expanding its Xchange™ workflow extension panel to now include support for Adobe’s Photoshop and After Effects applications.

Primestream will also highlight product enhancements and innovative solutions aimed at optimizing media creativity and improving productivity. Visitors will be able to see demonstrations of 4K UHD camera-centric workflow supporting Sony SRMASTER, including both Sony RAW/X-OCN and SStP SR codecs, as well as native read/write support with MXF. An end-to-end 64-bit architecture will also be rolled out to increase performance and reliability for capturing, rendering and transcoding.

“As the industry deals with new challenges, customers are looking for solutions that deliver technology to capture new business opportunities,” Claudio Lisman, President and CEO, Primestream. “It’s our mission to lead the way in developing systems that optimize media creativity, where working with that media is as intuitive as speaking your native language.”

To reinforce its commitment to bringing powerful, flexible, reliable and simple solutions to the market and to better cater to its customers, Primestream will roll out a new corporate strategy and vision at NAB that includes a new visual identity and website, www.primestream.com.