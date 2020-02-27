Primestream at the 2020 NAB Show

Check out Primestream at Booth SL2605

At the 2020 NAB Show, Primestream will showcase an array of new solutions that streamline and simplify the workflows that drive content creation. The company will feature solutions that create a seamless bridge between creative tools and Primestream Xchange™, the flagship web-based, enterprise-ready asset management platform that offers single and multisite operations global access to their content and workflows. Primestream also will showcase new tools that improve management of creative projects, make it easier to access assets, and ensure that content remains secure.

Creative Bridge: Easy Access to Your Media

At the 2020 NAB Show, Primestream will launch Creative Bridge, a Mac OS application that allows creative teams to take advantage of full roundtrip workflows between creative tools and Primestream Xchange™, the company's powerful flagship next-generation platform that takes the complexity out of asset management and workflow orchestration. With Creative Bridge, users of tools such as Apple's Final Cut Pro X and Avid's ProTools can access and register entire folders of media to and from the MAM while adding valuable metadata and maintaining folder structure. Centralization and simplification of media access throughout creative workflows benefits the entire content production chain.

Xchange™ DaVinci Workflow Panel: Streamlined Workflows for DaVinci Resolve

Showcasing a new collaboration with Blackmagic Design, Primestream will launch the Xchange DaVinci Workflow Panel at the 2020 NAB Show. Natively integrated with DaVinci Resolve via the newly released Blackmagic Workflow Panel SDK, the panel gives DaVinci Resolve users direct access to the content libraries housed in Primestream's asset management platform and supports full roundtrip workflows between DaVinci Resolve and Xchange.

Primestream Watermarking: Secure Content Protection

Primestream Visual Watermarking is a new solution that allows for watermarks to be displayed dynamically based on the active user viewing the video. The watermark includes the name of the user, IP address of the system, and a date and time stamp. Dynamic positioning prevents the use of simple masking to remove the watermark, giving the organization a highly effective tool for protecting its valuable content from unauthorized distribution during production on through to distribution.



Newsroom Framework: Tight Integration Between MAM and Octopus Newsroom

During the 2020 NAB Show, Primestream will launch a native Newsroom Framework with Octopus NRCS integration. The Newsroom Framework is built directly into the Primestream Workflow Server core, allowing for tight integration with newsroom platforms, delivering greater stability, and supporting quick turnaround for the latest features and workflows with newsroom systems. Organizations can use Newsroom Framework not only to reduce their cost of infrastructure, but also to simplify network connectivity between MAM and Octopus Newsroom and reduce points of failure for mission-critical components.

Project Dashboard: Enhanced Visibility Into Project Status

At the 2020 NAB Show, Primestream will launch the new Project Dashboard, which allows users to view the status of all projects across Xchange™ as they move through the supply chain. Users can interact with projects with easier access, gain visibility, and make intelligent decisions when changes are needed.

Company Quote:

"Visitors to our NAB Show booth will find solutions for all their media workflow challenges. Primestream will highlight new products as well as feature enhancements for existing platforms. From dashboards and analytics to closing the gaps from ingest through archive, Primestream brings more than 20 years of solutions to NAB 2020. We look forward to showcasing the power of our robust asset management and production automation software."

— Namdev Lisman, Executive Vice President of Primestream

Headshot Link: www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/Primestream-NamdevLisman.jpg

Company Overview

Primestream is a leading provider of asset management, automation software and solutions for media and production that are scalable and highly configurable across markets, platforms, and infrastructures to ensure long-term flexibility and value. With a long history in media creation workflows, Primestream combines best-in-class technology with proven reliability to help optimize media creativity for enterprise, digital media, sports, and broadcast operations worldwide. Primestream products leverage deep expertise and insight into market trends and customer requirements to connect content creation, collaboration, asset management, production, and delivery together in an optimal workflow.

The Primestream software suite has been field-proven in a wide range of production facilities for many of the world's leading broadcasters and corporations, such as Vice Media Group, Microsoft Production Studios, CISCO TV, NFL Networks, NFL Films, StreamTeam, AT&T Sports, SunTV, Disney, New World Symphony, Verizon Media Group, Fortune Magazine, Time Inc., Business Insider, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, MTG Sweden, Goldman Sachs, and many more.

For more information on Primestream solutions, visit primestream.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/200227Primestream-2020NABShow.docx

Image Downloads:



www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/Primestream-creativebridge-fcpx-xchange.jpg

Creative Bridge Final Cut Pro X With Xchange™



www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/Primestream-creativebridge-resolve-xchange.png

DaVinci Resolve With Xchange



www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/Primestream-newsroom-framework.jpg

Primestream Newsroom Framework