Prime Focus Technologies signs a Media Asset Management deal with Global Eagle Entertainment

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, the world’s largest media services powerhouse, will help deliver content at 30,000 feet with its award-winning hybrid cloud CLEAR Media ERP Suite in a new agreement with Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., (Nasdaq: ENT) (GEE) a worldwide provider of aircraft connectivity systems, operations solutions and media content to the travel industry.

As a global content provider, GEE distributes entertainment including movies, television shows, audio, games, digital magazines and more to satellites, airlines, cruise ships, mobile and web platforms, as well as directly to its OEM partners. To achieve the necessary speed and volume of content management, the CLEAR Media ERPSuite will serve as a hub for a variety of content from production houses, distributors and agencies into a central cloud, called GEE Digital Automation Servicing Hub (DASH) before client and consumer distribution through a Global Delivery Network.

“With global processing locations in London, Manchester, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Mumbai and at our headquarters in Los Angeles, GEE requires a robust media asset management platform that integrates with existing infrastructure,” said Ajay Malhotra, Chief Information Officer & SVP of Content Operations, GEE. “PFT’s CLEAR fulfills this need and allows GEE to deliver unmatched breadth and depth of content to over 100 airlines globally through automation.”

With CLEAR, GEE executives will be able to perform a range of workflow functions once content is ingested into the DASH. This may include creation of a low resolution proxy, auto quality control of the high resolution content, transcoding of the source content into target formats, suitable DRM encryption and delivery of target content to defined end points.

“We are thrilled to offer virtualization to GEE through CLEAR,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, President, North America, PFT. “For years we have worked with content enterprises to distribute content globally. GEE presents us with a unique opportunity to assist in the delivery of content at over 30,000 feet.”

PFT’s CLEAR Media ERP Suite brings content to the center of the business and has helped content enterprises cut 30 percent of operational costs and gain 40 percent more efficiencies.

For more information about PFT, visit primefocustechnologies.com or visit the PFT team at NAB Show 2016, booth #SL10105.