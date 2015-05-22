Prime Focus Technologies Secures Apple iTunes Certification for Direct Content Delivery

Los Angeles – May 20, 2015:Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, received certification from Apple to deliver movie content and associated assets directly to iTunes. This recognition comes just after PFT launched ‘Digital Next’ offerings at the 2015 NAB Show, providing cloud-based solutions to help with the immediate challenges faced by the media and entertainment industry to meet the demands of the digital consumer. Apple is a front runner in setting highest quality standards. With this qualification, PFT will assist Apple and its content partners in delivering highly engaging content on the Apple Store with world-class quality.

“Today’s consumers demand more content, quicker and at their fingertips - a challenge we welcome and combat daily,” said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder and CEO, Prime Focus Technologies. “Apple is an absolute leader in meeting the demands of digital consumers and providing innovative ways of content delivery. We are honored to have Apple recognize our commitment to this space and to have earned their trust as a long term partner.”

Operations Cloud, part of the CLEARTM Media ERP Suite helps media and entertainment companies deal with volume and speed to service content demand from the growing number of digital outlets globally. PFT is one of the few direct-delivery vendors in India and supports the largest content owners in the region for iTunes processing.

PFT has solid experience in working with content owners globally, supported by extensive localization capabilities within more than 20 major international languages and all Indian regional languages. PFT’s clientele includes Disney, 21st Century Fox-owned STAR TV, Warner Bros. Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Relativity Media, Legendary Pictures, Starz Media, Lionsgate, A&E TV Network, Crown Media Family Networks, FX Networks and more.

Prime Focus is listed on the NSE and BSE in India.

