Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) Provides Workflow Solutions to Emmy Award-Winners

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, the world’s largest media services powerhouse, is proud to announce that its application rich CLEARTM Media ERP Suite, including DAX® with Digital Dailies®, provided cloud-based production workflow for 11 of the 2015 Emmy Award-Winners. PFT’s CLEAR Media ERP Suite virtualizes the content supply chain, helping companies drive creative enablement, enhance efficiencies, lower the total cost of ownership and discover new monetization opportunities.

Emmy winners that utilized PFT’s cloud-based solutions include American Horror Story: Freak Show, winner of five Emmys including Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role; Mike & Molly, winner of Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series; Orange is the New Black, winner of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series; Mad Men, winner of Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series and The Big Bang Theory, winner of Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series. Additional nominees that PFT provided services to include Homeland, The Good Wife and Empire.

“We are honored to have played a small role in enabling our talented clients to create the best shows on TV,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, President, North America for Prime Focus Technologies. “Our goal has always been to streamline workflow and allow content creators to do their best work. We’re glad to see our clients being recognized for their outstanding work.”

Increased demands for speed and volume of content delivery are leading studios and broadcasters to adopt flexible, modular, cost effective and collaborative enterprise software to improve operational efficiencies. The CLEAR Media ERP Suite is rich in applications that help address the challenges faced by the media and entertainment industry to meet the demands of the digital consumer, allowing for workflow orchestration across enterprise, supply chain and partner ecosystems.

DAX with Digital Dailies, part of the CLEAR Media ERP Suite Production Cloud, allows for the secure exchange, collaboration and distribution of work-in-progress materials throughout the content creation lifecycle.

PFT’s clientele includes The Walt Disney Co., 20th Century Fox, STAR TV, Warner Bros. Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, Showtime, Starz Media, Lionsgate, A&E, Lifetime, BFI, Crown Media Family Networks, FX Networks, Fox 21 Television Studios and HOOQ, amongst others.