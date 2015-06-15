Prime Focus Technologies Joins Advisory Board for Media & Entertainment Services Alliance (MESA)

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, the world’s largest media services powerhouse, is continuing to support Media and Entertainment (M&E) companies by joining the advisory board of the Media & Entertainment Services Alliance (MESA). PFT will be working with MESA on its mission to support service providers in building efficiencies in the creation, production and distribution of physical and digital media and entertainment.

“As a prominent Cloud solutions provider in the M&E industry, Prime Focus Technologies is constantly looking for ways to advance the development of supply chain infrastructure, content securities and innovation in the industry,” said Ramki Sankaranarayanan. “Forums such as MESA are critical to the M&E industry as a whole through advocacy efforts, market research and opportunities to interact with other key members. We are proud to be joining as a member of the advisory board.”

MESA’s expansive range of services includes the development and support of special interest groups, events, media and numerous initiatives. Through these pillars, MESA provides support to its members throughout the year in multiple ways while facilitating collaboration and ongoing discussions.

This new partnership comes shortly after the announcement that PFT has signed a deal with HOOQ, a joint venture between Singtel, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Entertainment. PFT’s Operations Cloud, part of the CLEARTM Media ERP Suite will help package and deliver content on HOOQ. CLEAR Operations Cloud helps M&E companies deal with volume and speed needs to service content demand from the growing number of digital outlets globally.

“Prime Focus Technologies is making great strides in advancing the way media and entertainment companies adjust to the digital consumer and we are thrilled to have them join us,” said Guy Finley, Executive Director, MESA. “Their presence will be key as conversations about the digital age and developing technologies continue to move forward.”

PFT’s clientele includes The Walt Disney Co., 21st Century Fox-owned STAR TV, Warner Bros. Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Relativity Media, Legendary Pictures, Starz Media, Lionsgate, A&E TV Network, Crown Media Family Networks, FX Networks and more.

Prime Focus is listed on the NSE and BSE in India.

