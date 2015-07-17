President Barack Obama to Appear as Guest on "The Daily Show" on Tuesday, July 21 at 11 p.m. ET/PT

NEW YORK, July 17, 2015 – President Barack Obama will make his seventh and final appearance as a guest on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" on Tuesday, July 21 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT, leading up to Jon's last show as host on Thursday, August 6.

This marks President Obama's third appearance since taking office as President of the United States of America. He has also previously appeared on October 18, 2012, October 27, 2010, October 29, 2008, April 21, 2008, August 22, 2007 and November 7, 2005.