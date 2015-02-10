Presenters Line-up Announced for 2015 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Show

Los Angeles – An exciting line-up of Hollywood talent is set to present honors at the 2015 Writers Guild Awards West Coast ceremony this Saturday, February 14, at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

In addition to The Comeback star/Co-Creator Lisa Kudrow, previously announced as this year’s WGA show host, West Coast awards ceremony presenters will include: Golden Globe-winning actor Steve Carell (The Office), an Oscar nominee this year for Best Actor in Foxcatcher, Golden Globe-winning and Oscar-nominated actress Patricia Arquette (Boyhood), Scandal co-star Scott Foley, who will present the Guild’s TV Laurel lifetime achievement award to Scandal/Grey’s Anatomy creator and How to Get Away with Murder Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes, Parks and Recreation co-star Adam Scott,Suburgatory co-star Cheryl Hines, actor Sir Patrick Stewart(X-Men: Days of Future Past), actor James Corden (Into the Woods), set to take over as host of CBS’ The Late, Late Show this March, Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars Chelsea Peretti and Terry Crews, Playing House co-stars Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham, and comedian Bob Saget (Full House).

Also scheduled to appear at the WGAW’s L.A. awards ceremony are: Academy Award-winning filmmaker/advocate Ben Affleck, who will receive the Guild’s Valentine Davies Award for his humanitarian efforts, Cougartown Co-Creator Bill Lawrence, who will present the WGAW’s Morgan Cox Award to TV writer-producer and WGAW Showrunner Training Program co-founder Jeff Melvoin (Army Wives) for Guild service, Rescue Me Co-Creator Peter Tolan, who will present the WGAW’s Screen Laurel lifetime achievement award to late screenwriter-director Harold Ramis (Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters), and TV writer and playwright Winnie Holzman (Wicked), who will present the WGAW’s Paul Selvin Award to screenwriter Margaret Nagle for her screenplay, The Good Lie.

Iconic Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar will accept the WGAW’s Jean Renoir Award for Screenwriting Achievement via a special video presentation introduced by WGAW Vice President Howard A. Rodman.

This year’s WGA L.A. show is executed produced by Hugh Fink, produced by Decoupage Production’s Tara Power and Joselyn Allen, co-produced byKelly Brock, directed by Nick Murray, and written by Head Writer Joe O’Brien and writers Fink and Danielle Koenig.

Adding creative direction to the WGA show, the WGAW’s Awards Committee includes Guild members Karen Harris (chair), Steve Chivers, Patrick Doody, Shelly Goldstein, and Scott Saltzburg.

The Writers Guild Awards honor outstanding writing in film, television, new media, videogames, news, radio, promotional, and graphic animation categories. The awards will be presented at simultaneous ceremonies on Saturday, February 14, 2015, in Los Angeles at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza and in New York City at the Edison Ballroom. For more information, please visit www.wga.org or www.wgaeast.org.