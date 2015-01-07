Premiere League Matches on mun2 This Saturday January 10

LOS ANGELES – January 7, 2015 - NBCUniversal’s Hispanic cable network mun2 continues its coverage of the 2014/2015 season of the Premier League with two key matchups on Saturday, Jan. 10. The network will air Sunderland vs. Liverpool at 7:40 a.m. ET/ 4:40 a.m. PT followed by Chelsea vs. Newcastle United at 9:55 a.m. ET/ 6:55 a.m. PT.

mun2 continues unprecedented coverage across multiple platforms which includes streaming through select pay-TV providers and on Video on Demand (VOD).

Sunderland comes home to Stadium of Light still in a middle crunch on the table with 20 points. Gus Poyet’s Black Cats have lost 2 of their previous 3 encounters, most recently a 3-2 defeat at the hands of defending champions Manchester City last New Year’s Day. Liverpool is holding steady on the table with 29 points, sitting in 8thplace and 5 points within reach of a Champions League qualifying position. The Reds of Brendan Rodgers have not been defeated in their last 4 Premier League encounters, most recently tying Leicester 2-2 on New Year’s Day.

League leader Chelsea was manhandled by Everton 5-3 on New Year’s Day, and subsequently find themselves for the first time this season level on points at the top of the table with defending champions Manchester City. League leading goal scorer Diego Costa continues to lead The Blues which square off against a recently surging Newcastle United squad. The Magpies arrive at Stamford Bridge led by stand-in manager John Carver (in for the recently departed Alan Pardew, who is taking over the vacant Crystal Palace job) and are looking to ascend on the table in which they currently sit in 10thplace with 27 points.

Soccer analyst Sammy Sadovnik and former Mexican National Team player Manuel Sol will call Sunderland vs. Liverpool, with legendary commentator Andres Cantor joining Sol to narrate the action of Chelsea vs. Newcastle United.