Premier League Matches on mun2 This Saturday December 20

LOS ANGELES – December 18, 2014 - NBCUniversal’s Hispanic cable network mun2 continues its coverage of the 2014/2015 season of the Premier League with two key matchups on Saturday, Dec. 2. The network will air Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace at 7:40 a.m. ET/ 4:40 a.m. PT followed by Aston Villa vs. Manchester United at 9:55 a.m. ET/ 6:55 a.m. PT.

mun2 continues unprecedented coverage across multiple platforms which includes streaming through select pay-TV providers and on Video on Demand (VOD).

Manchester City has won their last five consecutive matches and sit firmly in second place on the table with 36 points. Manuel Pellegrini’s squad, which defeated Leicester 1-0 last week, were saved by a goal from veteran Frank Lampard (on loan from MLS’s New York City FC) in their first game without injured league leading goal scorer Sergio “Kun” Agüero, who is expected to miss six more weeks for The Citzens. Winners of only one of their last five, Crystal Palace comes to Ethiad Stadium attempting to rise from the lower end of the table where they sit with 15 points.

Aston Villa lost last week for the first time in their last six matches 1-0 vs. West Bromwich Albion. The Villains find themselves in a middle of the table crunch with 19 points and hoping to ascend towards challenging for a Champions League qualifying spot. Louis Van Gaal’s Red Devils who have won their last six matches have a stronghold on third place on the table. Manchester United, which most recently defeated Liverpool 3-0 last week with goals by Captain Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Robin van Persie, are increasingly looking like the Man U of days past and destined to return to European footballs top table next season.

Soccer analyst Sammy Sadovnik and former Mexican National Team player Manuel Sol will call Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace, with legendary commentator Andres Cantor joining Sol to narrate the action of Aston Villa vs. Manchester United.