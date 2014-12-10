Premier League Matches Continue on mun2

LOS ANGELES – Dec. 10, 2014 - NBCUniversal’s Hispanic cable network mun2 continues its coverage of the 2014/2015 season of the Premier League with three key matchups. The action commences with Chelsea vs. Hull City on Sat., Dec. 13, at 9:55 a.m. ET / 6:55 a.m. PT, followed by Arsenal vs. Newcastle United, at 12:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 a.m. PT. Capping off the action on Sun. Dec. 14, at 8:25 a.m. ET / 5:25 a.m. PT will be Manchester United vs. Liverpool.

mun2 continues its unprecedented coverage across multiple platforms which includes streaming through select pay-TV providers and on Video on Demand (VOD).

Chelsea’s season long unbeaten streak ended this past week with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United. The Blues of José Mourinho continue atop the table with 36 points, albeit by only three points ahead of defending league champion Manchester City and needing striker Diego Costa (who returned from suspension last week) to get back to his scoring ways. Hull City arrives at Stamford Bridge with consecutive draws, most recently a 0-0 vs. West Bromwich Albion. The Tigers hope to finds a spark that can lead to a victory and take them out of the relegation zone.

Arsenal lost their most recent match 3-2 vs. Stoke City this past week. Arséne Wenger’s Gunners are counting on Alexis Sanchez to find the back of the net to propel them back into a Champions League qualifying spot, which they currently trail by 3 points on the table. Newcastle United comes to Emirates Stadium fresh off defeating Chelsea 2-1, ending the league leader’s undefeated season streak. The Magpies, who have lost only once in their last 9 fixtures, also find themselves 3 points off a qualifying position.

Manchester United took sole possession of third place last week by defeating Southampton 2-1, their fifth consecutive win. Led by two goals from Robin van Persie, Louis Van Gaal’s Red Devils continue to lean on the Dutch forward along with Captain Wayne Rooney to continue their resurgence. Liverpool goes to Old Trafford on a three match undefeated run, most recently having tied Sunderland 0-0 last week. The Reds hope Steven Gerrard can continue to lead and keep them within striking distance on the table.

Legendary commentator Andres Cantor and three-time Mexican top scorer Carlos Hermosillo will have the call for Chelsea vs. Hull City. Soccer analyst Sammy Sadvonik will join Hermosillo for both Arsenal vs. Newcastle United and Manchester United vs. Liverpool.