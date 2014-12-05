Premier League Matches Continu on mun2

LOS ANGELES – Dec. 4, 2014 - NBCUniversal’s Hispanic cable network mun2 continues its coverage of the 2014/2015 season of the Premier League with two stellar matchups. The network will air Newcastle United vs. Chelsea on Sat., Dec. 6, at 7:40 a.m. ET / 4:40 a.m. PT; followed by Southampton vs. Manchester United on Mon., Dec. 8, at 2:55 p.m. ET / 11:55 a.m. PT.

mun2 continues its unprecedented coverage across multiple platforms which includes streaming through select pay-TV providers and on Video on Demand (VOD).

Newcastle United sits with twenty points on the table after tying Burnley 1-1 on Tuesday. The Magpies have only lost once in their last eight premier league encounters. League leader Chelsea continues undefeated this season and in first place with 36 points, after a 3-0 drubbing of Tottenham on Wednesday. The Blues got a goal from veteran forward Didier Drogba who started in place of suspended Diego Costa.

This seasons surprise Southampton, has lost their last two consecutive matches in league play and have dropped to third on the table. The Saints were defeated by Arsenal on Tuesday 1-0, giving up an 89th minute goal to Alexis Sanchez in a hard fought match. Manchester United has won their last four in a row, including a 2-1 victory vs. Stoke City on Tuesday. The Red Devils sit fourth on the table and have a great opportunity to seize third place with a victory on Monday at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Legendary commentator Andres Cantor and former Mexican National Team player Manuel Sol will call both matches.