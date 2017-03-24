Powersoft puts focus on training at Prolight+Sound

Florence, Italy—Powersoftis furthering its commitment to providing training for users of its industry-leading amplification technology with a series of three daily sessions at this year’sProlight+Sound Showin Frankfurt, that will focus on the latest implementations within the upcoming release of Armonía Pro Audio Suite.

A particular highlight of this session will be the introduction of the new Powersoft Interactive Tuning, an innovative feature that will improve the process of measuring and aligning a sound system.

“The concept of measuring and tuning a sound system has now been changed,” states Powersoft’s System Engineer Manager Luigi Chelli. “There will be no more tiring Pink Noise listening sessions and no more complex multi-microphone setups. ‘Measure once and tune quietly’ is the key concept.

“We hope our customers will pick up a lot of tips and tricks to create their own virtual anechoic measurement spaces,” continues Luigi. “We aim to continuously provide powerful solutions that help audio professionals improve and ease their job to a significant extent.”

Led by the company’s experienced system engineers, Remo Orsoni, together with Luigi Chelli, the first daily session will take place at 11.00am, followed by further sessions at 13.00pm and 15.00pm.

These sessions will be hosted daily at the Powersoft booth (#3.1, C41) and will also include tutorials on Rational Acoustics Smaart® remote connection setup, and Loudspeaker analysis and real-life tuning with multi-way interactive simulated response.

To sign up please pass by the Powersoft booth or to guarantee reserving your seats email: training@powersoft.it, stating name, family name, time and day you would like to attend the sessions.