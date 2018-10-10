Popularity of IBC2018 IP Showcase Signals Growing Enthusiasm for IP Media Applications

BOTHELL, Wash. — Oct. 10, 2018 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that the IBC2018 IP Showcase — sponsored by the Audio Engineering Society (AES), AIMS, Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®), and Video Services Forum (VSF) — was the largest and best attended IP Showcase thus far, hosting nearly 2,000 visitors, signaling increasing interest in adopting standards-based IP for real-time professional media applications.

With the SMPTE ST 2110 standards now firmly established and successfully deployed, the industry is in a new era of IP-based interconnectivity, even for live productions. New types of demonstrations and a new level of education were featured at IBC2018, including a number of vendors displaying interoperable technology using the AMWA IS-04 and IS-05 specifications for automatic discovery and registration of devices in IP workflows. Such demonstrations showed strong industry progress toward a level of interoperability beyond the transport layer. In terms of education, the IP Showcase Theatre highlighted the tremendous body of knowledge that is developing related to the transition from SDI to IP. Presenters spoke on what they've learned about deploying IP systems successfully and how to deal with new technology such as PTP. IP Showcase Theatre presentations will be available online in the coming weeks at www.ipshowcase.org.

While past IP Showcases focused on demonstrating interoperability, the IBC2018 IP Showcase was the first to focus on the tangible benefits of transitioning to IP-based media networks. Through interactive demonstrations, visitors could clearly see that SMPTE ST 2110-based IP networks make it possible to:

• Build an infrastructure capable of handling any format.

• Simplify device discovery, registration, and connection management.

• Choose from a wide range of IP audio devices, with compatibility between AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110-30.

• Choose from a host of interoperable equipment that can ensure system resiliency and protection from data loss.

• Design deterministic IP systems with commercial-off-the-shelf IP switches.

• Build an infrastructure that simplifies and reduces cabling.

"At IBC2018 we were able to give visitors a real sense of why they should be considering IP now. In other words, IP Showcase visitors could clearly see what's in it for them," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "Judging from the attendance, the ease with which the integrations came together, and the high survey marks we received for educational value, it was a mission accomplished."

With SMPTE ST 2110 established as the foundational technology, the IP Showcase sponsors will design future events to address issues based on where the industry stands on the IP adoption curve at that time. Future demonstrations and presentations at events will likely focus on themes such as security or functionality beyond the transport layer.

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

