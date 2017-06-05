Popular Romanian channel Antena 1 signs on to Summa

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 5 June 2017 -- Antena 1, one of Romania's top television networks, has gone live with two new Calrec Audio Summa digital mixing consoles. The Antena 1 installation marks Calrec's first Summa sale into the rapidly growing Romanian broadcast market.



"Our network is continuing to grow, and we're continually adding new channels and new content, which means the number of audio sources is also growing rapidly," said Sabin Cutas, executive director, Antena 1. "We needed a console that can keep pace with our busy and dynamic production schedule, and the Calrec Summas were the perfect choice.



"The Summa packs powerful capabilities into a compact footprint, and its ease of use saves our engineers plenty of time and effort. And, of course, the Summa delivers the superior sound quality that Calrec is known for."



Based in Bucharest, Antena 1 is one of the most-watched television channels in Romania with a popular lineup of news, sports, and entertainment programs. In addition to the flagship Antena 1 station, the broadcaster also operates Antena 3, a 24/7 news channel; Antena 4 – Euforia, a lifestyle channel; and Antena International, a 24-hour channel for Romanian expatriates living in the United States and Canada.



Michael Reddick, Calrec Audio's international sales manager for the region, commented, "We're very excited about our momentum in the Romanian marketplace. As the latest high-profile broadcaster to sign on to Calrec and the country's first Summa user, Antena 1 is committed to delivering a wide range of high-quality programming to its viewers."



In addition to Antena 1, Calrec counts Pro TV, RDS/RCS, Digisport, and Romanian National Television among its growing roster of broadcast customers in Romania.





About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production.



A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.



For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Photo Caption: The Calrec Audio Summa Digital Mixing Console



