POPULAR IRISH COMEDIAN KEVIN MCGAHERN CELEBRATES ST PATRICK’S DAY WITH PREMIERE OF TRAVEL CHANNEL’S ‘WEIRD AMERICA’

NEW YORK (March 7, 2017) – Irish stand-up comedian Kevin McGahern, who kept people in his own country laughing as the host of a clip and sketch comedy show, grew up dreaming of the America he saw in movies and magazines. In “Weird America,” premiering the day after St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 18 at 2:00 p.m. ET/PT, McGahern is finally getting his big chance to discover all the gloriously unique things about this nation. This first special showcases his road trip to inimitable New Jersey, where he encounters a 50-pound burger, a six-story wood and tin elephant and participates in a personal one-man parade.

Although he’s starving when he first arrives in the United States, McGahern can barely make a dent in the Clinton Station Diner’s $200 humongous burger. Full and jet lagged, McGahern looks for an interesting hotel to lay his head for the night and happens upon the Inn of the Dove, in nearby Bensalem, Pennsylvania, where he settles on a jungle-inspired suite -- complete with mirrored ceiling. The next morning, McGahern explores the Jersey shore and Lucy the Elephant, a not-to-be-missed roadside attraction in Margate. And finally, he finds an eclectic collection of oddities at the offices of East Brunswick ophthalmologist Dr. Mark Leitman.

"I grew up on American movies and making this show has let me see the country's wild attractions and eccentric characters first hand,” said McGahern. “It really made an impression because in Ireland, ‘wild and eccentric’ means you walk your cat on a leash or say no to alcohol."

“We can’t wait for viewers to meet Kevin” said Courtney White, senior vice president, programming, Travel Channel. “We think our audience will fall in love with his thirst for fun, love of off-beat discovery and wide-eyed enthusiasm for America’s quirky best.”

Before shooting his new series for Travel Channel, McGahern was host of “Republic of Telly,” an Irish mix of “The Soup” meets “Saturday Night Live,” and has appeared in other television series and films and is a regular on the Irish comedy club circuit.

ABOUT TRAVEL CHANNEL

For virtual and active travelers who want to go on a thrilling quest; taste other cultures; enjoy the mystery of the unexplored; get a dose of epic adventure or a splash of wacky fun; there is no better daily escape than Travel Channel. Reaching more than 85 million U.S. cable homes, Travel Channel is the world’s leading travel media brand. Fans also can visit Travel Channel for more information or interact with other fans through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Travel Channel is owned by Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc., which also owns and operates HGTV, DIY Network, Food Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country.

# # #