Pop Partners with 'Entertainment Tonight' For Live Red Carpet Events at the 57th annual Grammy Awards® and the Oscars®

LOS ANGELES – Feb. 4, 2015 – Pop, the fan-fueled entertainment television destination, will again partner with “Entertainment Tonight” for two live red carpet shows at two of the most celebrated award shows, the 57thAnnual Grammy Awards® and the Oscars®. Hosted by Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier of “Entertainment Tonight,” the live red carpet shows airing only on Pop will provide viewers with a first look at the celebrity arrivals, fashions and antics.

ET AT THE GRAMMYS® LIVE ON POP will air Sunday, Feb. 8 (5:00-8:00 PM, ET/PT) and ET AT THE OSCARS® LIVE ON POP will air Sunday, Feb. 22 (5:00-7:30 PM, ET; 2:00-4:30 PM, PT). Viewers can engage in the red carpet festivities by posting questions to their favorite celebrities via social media; select questions from viewers will be asked during Pop’s live shows.

“The Grammy Awards® and the Oscars® are the two must-see award shows of the year, and the red carpets that precede them are appointment viewing for pop culture fans,” said Paul Adler, Senior Vice President of Programming, Pop. “We are thrilled to partner with ‘Entertainment Tonight’ –one of the premiere entertainment programs in the world – to produce these marquee live events.”

Pop will also celebrate the award season with POPSUGAR NOW (Monday-Friday, 6:00-6:30 PM, ET/PT), its daily entertainment news show, with a themed Grammy Awards® Preview Week and post show along with a themed Oscars®Preview Week and post show covering the celebrities, the festivities and the headlines of both award shows.

About ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT:

Currently in its 34th season, Emmy Award-winning ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution and is taped in Studio City, Calif. Brad Bessey is the executive producer. Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier are co-hosts. Brooke Anderson and Nischelle Turner are correspondents. CBS Television Distribution is a unit of CBS Corporation.

About POPSUGAR:

POPSUGAR Inc. is a global media and technology company at the intersection of content and commerce – online, on mobile, on TV, and at your door. POPSUGAR.com is the go-to destination for the biggest moments, the hottest trends, and the best tips in entertainment, celebrity, fashion, beauty, fitness, food, and parenting. In addition to the best original lifestyle content, POPSUGAR’s growing portfolio of commerce brands includes ShopStyle, the leading fashion search engine, and POPSUGAR Must Have, a monthly subscription box featuring editor-curated products. Targeting women 18-40, POPSUGAR Inc. draws over 70M users worldwide and drives over a billion dollars in annual retail revenue. POPSUGAR Inc. is a privately held company funded by Sequoia Capital and Institutional Venture Partners with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and London. For more information, visit POPSUGAR.com.

About Pop:

Fans don’t sit at the outskirts of pop culture making snarky comments. They live right smack in the middle of it, sharing, creating, and connecting their passions with others. At Pop, fans finally have a destination that celebrates the fun of being a fan. Fans aren’t even fans anymore – they’re gladiators, tributes, human beings, and blockheads. Seen in more than 80 million homes, Pop gives fans a dedicated channel that loves being a fan as much as they do. A channel that respects talent over celebrity. A channel filled with optimism, passion, humor, and excitement. A channel that understands the fun doesn’t stop when the credits roll… it’s really just the beginning.

POP is a joint venture of CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) and Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF). The partnership combines CBS’s programming, production and marketing assets with Lionsgate’s resources in motion pictures, television and digitally delivered content. POP’s ownership structure is comprised of the company with the #1 broadcast network and many of the top first-run syndication series (“Entertainment Tonight,” “The Insider”) and the studio that produces and distributes the blockbuster “Hunger Games,” “Twilight” and “Divergent” franchises and produces such award-winning TV series as “Mad Men” and “Orange is the New Black.”

