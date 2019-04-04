Pond5 Announces Plan to Build a New Marketplace of Premium Video Footage Shot With ProRes RAW

New York City, NY - April 4, 2019 - Global video marketplace Pond5 today announced a plan to create a new collection of royalty-free licensable video shot with Apple’s recently released ProRes RAW codec.

Filmmakers working with cameras or gear that can capture ProRes RAW footage — such as Atomos monitor/recorders for selected large-sensor cameras and DJI’s X7 — are encouraged to apply to the program now at pond5.com/proresraw. Those selected for the launch of the collection will have their work promoted to a global audience and will also become eligible to receive free footage preparation services from the Pond5 team.

“As a massive force in both the tech space and the video production industry — not to mention the world at large — Apple has an almost unmatched history of reinventing the ways in which we create and consume media,” said Pond5 CEO Jason Teichman. “They’ve continued that path of innovation with ProRes RAW, providing entirely new opportunities for both capturing and working with video, and we’re beyond excited to be among the first to help share the results of that innovation with the world.”

The new initiative follows the launch of Pond5’s RED collection, as well as the international expansion of the Pond5 DJI collection, a further recognition of the technology companies that enable cinematographers to create their most captivating work and fully realize their creative visions. It also offers the opportunity for filmmakers and video artists to repurpose the footage that didn’t make the final cut on a particular project, giving it new life as creative content for other high-profile productions.

“We are delighted to see the expansion of the Apple ProRes RAW ecosystem within Pond5,” said Atomos CEO and Founder Jeromy Young. “This will allow our customers to share, profit, and benefit from the most advanced RAW format available. We helped launch ProRes RAW last year at NAB, and now we’re enabling ProRes RAW recording with more and more mainstream cameras. Currently, we support 12 large-sensor cameras from Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, and Sony, and within the next year, we expect that to rise to over 20, guaranteeing the success of the Pond5 ProsRes RAW collection. It’s exciting times.”

All footage contributor applications received via the form at pond5.com/proresraw will be considered for the launch of the new ProRes RAW collection on Pond5, currently planned for Fall 2019. Artists submitting are asked to provide a link to their work, along with details on which camera they shoot with. Both pre-existing and new work will be considered, as long as the artist fully owns the copyright, with submissions judged on quality, creativity, and category demand in the Pond5 marketplace.

Pond5 also offers a free app for Apple’s Final Cut Pro X, which can be downloaded at https://www.pond5.com/fcpx.

About Pond5

Pond5 is the world’s largest video marketplace, providing the footage, inspiration, and resources today’s content creators need to tell their stories in film, television, advertising, social media, online video, and beyond. With more than 14 million video clips, award-winning tools including patented Visual Search for video, and integrations for all major video-editing software, Pond5 is the go-to video marketplace for filmmakers, media organizations, and marketers worldwide. Driven by its commitment to the creative community, Pond5 proudly provides a platform where creativity can flourish and contributors can make a sustainable living licensing their work to buyers around the world. All contributors licensing their content on Pond5 receive an industry-leading revenue share. Pond5 is a venture-backed company funded by Accel Partners and Stripes Group with offices in New York, Dublin, Prague, London, and LA.

For more information, visit https://www.pond5.com.

About Atomos

Atomos exists to help creative professionals cut through technology barriers by creating easy to use, cutting-edge 4K and HD Apple ProRes monitor/recorders. These products give video professionals a faster, higher quality, and more affordable production system, whether they create for social media, YouTube, TV, or cinema. Atomos continues to demonstrate its commitment to putting users first through continual innovation at amazing price points. The company developed the AtomOS operating system dedicated to video recording with an elegant and intuitive touchscreen user interface and was also the first to implement the professional Apple ProRes RAW format for recording with cinema cameras. Atomos is based in Australia with offices in the USA, Japan, China, UK, and Germany and has a worldwide distribution partner network.

For more information, visit https://www.atomos.com.

