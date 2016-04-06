Polish Broadcaster TVN to Unveil Original Documentary Series “(L)egend” on its OTT Platform, player.pl

<p>Polish broadcaster TVN S.A., part of the Scripps Networks Interactive family, continues to expand the high-quality offerings for its subscribers with a new, original documentary series set to debut on its OTT platform, player.pl, April 16. “With 30 episodes, “(L)egend” takes viewers behind the scenes of Poland’s Legia Warsaw football team, which boasts 100 years of history, 11 Polish championships titles and is the all-time leader of The Ekstraklasa league, with millions of supporters in Poland and beyond. </p><p>“(L)egend” reveals that Legia Warsaw is not only defined by its players and coaching staff, but rather far more goes into the football club’s identity and history. It’s about the fans, devotion and colors of the club… the respect manifested towards players and legends… the anger after defeat… the euphoria after victory. It’s the raw emotion accompanying the football team on a daily basis. </p><p>Featured in this series are such legends as Lucjan Brychczy and current team captain, Jakub Rzeźniczak, as well as ordinary fans, such as Ela Mrowińska, whose parents gave the name in honor of Legia -- each presenting the history of their beloved club through the prism of their own experience. </p><p>Christian Anting, a board member for digital and e – commerce at TVN said: “Our original ‘(L)egend’ documentary series brings a whole new quality to the Polish market of sports TV programs. Never before have the identity and emotions of the football club been presented in such extensive and diversified way. By premiering the series on player.pl, we give viewers around the world, regardless of location, a chance to learn about the unique history of Legia Warsaw. Projects such as ‘(L)egend’ are a great way to honor and support sports organizations, while expanding our extensive offer.”</p><p>Jakub Szumielewicz, the deputy CEO at Legia Warszawa S.A. said: “We are very proud that – thanks to the ‘(L)egend’ series – we are able to familiarize more than seven million Poles with the magnificent, 100-year history of Legia Warsaw. We established our cooperation with Player.pl, because we wanted to choose the media capable of carrying out such a huge educational mission. We believe that viewers will not only join in the common celebration of Legia Warsaw’s important anniversary, but will also participate in creating the new history of the team, taking into account its DNA.”</p><p>Viewers can keep up with the “(L)egend” series by registering on http://player.pl platform free of charge. The first episode will be available April 16. Additionally, every user who registers on player.pl will be able to visit a special website dedicated to the 100-year history of Legia Warsaw. This website, launching April 16 as well, will feature additional material showing the world of emotions related to supporting the team. <br /></p>