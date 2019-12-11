Polar Graphics takes a stand at ISE 2020

LONDON UK, 11 December 2019:Polar Graphics, a UK leading distributor for the broadcast, post and pro-AV industries, has taken a stand with one of its longest serving partners Bluefish444 for ISE, taking place at the Amsterdam RAI from 11-14 February 2020.

Bluefish444 is a manufacturer of the professional video industry’s highest-quality uncompressed 4K SDI, ASI, Video Over IP & HDMI I/O cards. Bluefish444 also offers IngeSTore Server, a recording appliance supporting SDI, HDMI, NDI, RTP/RTSP and SMPTE IP capture, suitable for any live production workflow in the AV market.

Polar Graphics Managing Director Peter Rowsell said, “Although I have been personally visiting ISE for a dozen years, 2020 will mark our first participation as a co-exhibitor. It will be an excellent opportunity to further expand our business and that of our valued partners.

“We represent a range of products that are ideal for the AV market, and as the world’s largest pro-AV show, ISE is the ideal venue to discuss our entire product range while featuring one of our most relevant product partners.”

Alongside a focus on Bluefish444, Polar Graphics representatives will be on hand for discussions on other brands represented: Apantac, Cinedeck; Imagine Products; MagStor; Mediaproxy; Stardom; StorageDNA; and Studio Network Solutions (SNS).

In addition to Polar Graphics’ expertise, its ISE 2020 stand will feature a designated pod to demonstrate Bluefish444’s high end I/O cards, including the new KRONOS K8 video I/O card.

Bluefish444’s KRONOS K8 supports eight independent channels of 3G/HD/SD and is ideal for many applications in pro-AV, Post and Broadcast, providing quality, reliability and flexibility, including for virtual or augmented reality workflows.

Bluefish444 will also introduce a 4- and 8-channel video recording appliance, the IngeSTore Server, a high-quality and reliable multi-channel, multi-format real-time recording device that supports multiple video interfaces and can be connected to network storage where files can be recorded and shared for collaboration before being broadcast, streamed or archived.

Bluefish444 Managing Director Craige Mott said, “Like Polar Graphics, we’re very much focussed on the pro-AV market, particularly live production where our video cards are a great option for developers wanting high quality and low latency SDI I/O; and where our IngeSTore Server recording appliance has already been deployed for use by corporates, educational, medical, government, security, military, houses of worship, TV stations and live events.”

Polar Graphics’ Rowsell added, “We have a long history of success with Bluefish444 and look forward to showcasing the multiple benefits of their IngeSTore Server recording appliance and market-leading I/O cards to the AV industry.”

Polar Graphics, and Bluefish444 products and information can be found in Hall 15 on Stand T290 throughout ISE 2020.

-ENDS-

About Polar Graphics

As distributors/representatives for the broadcast, post and video industries for more than 25 years, Polar Graphics is an acknowledged expert in its field.

Known as The Polar Bears, company representatives work closely with suppliers, partners, and resellers to ensure the provision of the very best products and services to an ever-changing and growing industry.

Brands represented or distributed by Polar Graphics and associate companies include: Apantac, Bluefish444; Cinedeck; Imagine Products; MagStor; Mediaproxy; Stardom; StorageDNA; and Studio Network Solutions (SNS).

Press contact

Fiona Blake

Page Melia PR

Tel: +44 7990 594555

fiona@pagemelia.com

About Bluefish444

Bluefish444 is the manufacturer of the industry’s highest-quality uncompressed KRONOS and Epoch 4K/UHD, 12G/3G, HD/SD SDI, ASI, Video Over IP & HDMI I/O cards and Synapse mini converters.

Bluefish444 is The Professionals’ Choice for users and 3rd-party manufacturers alike, enabling multiple capture and playout workflow possibilities for corporate, house of worship, live event, display, presentation, interactive media and more. A reliable, high-quality brand that brings with it broadcast, feature film, & post-production pedigree. Bluefish444 hardware has integrations with Adobe, Avid, Unity, Unreal Engine, CasparCG, and partners with Vizrt, Brainstorm, ClassX, NewTek NDI and many more.