"Poland: The Royal Tour" Sets Three City Premiere Tour in the U.S. Prior to Airing on PBS

The much anticipated "Poland: The Royal Tour" made-for-television special is set for a sweeping three city U.S. premiere tour that will see the film World Premiere in Los Angeles on April 15th, followed by Chicago on April 16 and ending in New York City on April 17.

"Poland: The Royal Tour" is a unique production made by world renowned journalist Peter Greenberg, together with the Polish National Foundation, for PBS. The host and star of the film is none other than the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki.



"The Royal Tour" is a series of exceptional documentary films depicting the history, culture and nature of the most interesting countries in the world. The unusual attraction of the one-hour program is primarily testified by its author's formula - the guide leading the audience is the incumbent head of state or government. Previous editions of "The Royal Tour" were realized, among others in Israel, Mexico and Jordan.



The creators of the series are Peter Greenberg, television star of CBS and PBS, Emmy® Award winner, also known as "The Travel Detective" (CBS News) and Mitchell Cannold, producer of documentaries, winner of the Producers Guild of America award, and Emmy® Award nominee in the category of outstanding documentary series.





Audiences will see in the movie, among other cities, Warsaw, Wrocław, Kraków, Wieliczka, Auschwitz-Birkenau, Malbork, Gdynia and the Świętokrzyskie Mountains.



The organization of the shoots throughout the country, with the participation of the incumbent prime minister, proved to be a monumental logistical and organizational challenge that the production team overcame. The shoots tool place in the period from September - November, by three operator teams, having at their disposal, among other devices, drones and helicopters for aerial photography with a CINEFLEX camera.



Said Filip Rdesiński, President of the Polish National Foundation, “It is really a great success that we managed to convince producers to implement the program "The Royal Tour" in Poland. We are really looking forward to the premiere in Los Angeles. The film is phenomenal and we hope that audiences around the world will get to know Poland in a way they have never known before.”



The Polish producer of the film is Piotr C. Śliwowski (VES Nominee Award, Golden Reel Award MPSE, Polish Film Academy), producer of such films as "City of Ruins" and “Warsaw Uprising "- the official candidate for the Academy Award® in 2014.



The official premieres of the film "Poland: The Royal Tour" will take place at the American Academy of Movies, Arts and Science in Los Angeles (April 15), The Lyric Opera in Chicago (April 16) and the Guggenheim Museum in New York (April 17). In addition, the film will be broadcast on 354 PBS stations in the U.S.

"Poland: The Royal Tour" (56 mins, English)

Producers: Peter Greenberg, Mitchell Cannold, Piotr C. Śliwowski

Screenplay and direction: John Feist

DOP: Lewalter Fooks

Editing: Spencer Keimon, Michael Griffin, Gary Pollak