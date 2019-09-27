“LEGENDS OF THE GAME” DOCUSERIES GOES ALL-IN ON GAMING AND POKER ICONS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

LAS VEGAS, NV (September 27, 2019) - Poker Central today announced that their direct-to-consumer OTT subscription service, PokerGO, will premiere its newest original production, “Legends of the Game” on Saturday September 28th. Cinematically shot in 4K, each episode of the six-part series will span the globe to highlight a historical icon or moment in poker and gaming. From the birth of gambling over 500 years ago, to the legendary mobsters of Vegas, to the incredible life story of Benny Binion ahead of the highly-anticipated “Blood Aces” film, each episode will give viewers an inside look at the tales that have often been thought to be legend. Following the September 28th premiere, new episodes of the series will debut each Saturday exclusively on PokerGO.

Episodes of "Legends" include:

Benny Binion - The Story of the World Series of Poker (Premiering September 28): Each summer, thousands of players converge on Las Vegas for the chance to win big money and a gold bracelet at the World Series of Poker. The WSOP had humble beginnings, though, and if it wasn’t for an infamous Texas mobster and casino owner and seven of his closest poker buddies, the world’s premier poker festival wouldn’t exist.

Stu Ungar - The Tragic Hero (Premiering October 5): Even years after his death, three-time World Series of Poker Main Event champion Stu Ungar is still considered the greatest poker player of all-time. The sky was the limit for Stu Ungar, but personal problems and dangerous drug use ended his life and career early.

The Poker Trail - The Birth and Rise of Poker (Premiering October 12): Despite being one of the world’s most universally played and popular games, poker’s origins are shrouded in mystery. From a European beginning to gambling dens in New Orleans and steamboats on the Mississippi, poker’s birth is a shady shuffle of adventure, con artists, and tall tales.

Il Ridotto - The Story of the First Casino (Premiering October 19): The massive casinos that define Las Vegas draw influence from a surprising place. Travel back in time to learn how the Venetian government’s 17th century attempt to save aristocratic family fortunes set the stage for “Sin City” 500 years later.

Mob Vegas (Premiering October 26): The transformation of Las Vegas from small desert backwater to booming tourist destination was a road paved in mob money and violence. Learn how some of the most legendary mobsters in history turned Las Vegas into one of the most famous cities in the world.

The Incomparable “Chip” Reese (Premiering November 2): David “Chip” Reese is regarded by his peers as one of the best cash game players in poker history, but his legend extends far from the felt. “Chip” holds a special place in the hearts of poker players around the world and was one of the first to call Las Vegas home.

“The history of poker has birthed some incredible stories that have shaped the world of gambling today,” said Sampson Simmons, President of Poker Central. “Our goal is to share these compelling stories to an audience of poker fans and beyond in a way that has never been done before.”

Produced independently by Poker Central, “Legends of the Game” is the latest original series available exclusively through the PokerGO streaming service. From behind-the-scenes stories and interviews told on “Hand Histories” and “Stories from the Felt,” to the acclaimed docuseries “INSIDERS: Super High Roller Bowl 2018,” PokerGO’s originals provide unmatched access to the world of poker.

