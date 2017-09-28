Poker Central Unveils Blind Date Series "Chasing Hearts"

Poker Central® partnered with Alkemy X to create and produce the unscripted series “Chasing Hearts.” The six-part series follows couples on blind dates while experts analyze their every move with a special focus on their “tells.” It will stream exclusively on PokerGO and launch the week of October 2.

“Chasing Hearts” takes viewers inside entertaining blind dates with hidden cameras, capturing everything from body language, underlying chemistry, and awkward conversations. Throughout these blind dates, series hosts Hayley Bright, a relationship and lifestyle expert, and Blake Eastman, a poker coach and founder of the poker tells training site “Beyond Tells,” will analyze each moment to offer their unique insights and humor through the lens of the poker world.

“‘Chasing Hearts’ combines unpredictable blind dates and poker-themed analysis to present a clever twist on the traditional dating show,” said Joe Kakaty, president of Poker Central. “PokerGO’s content library has an incredible diversity of programming that gives subscribers the choice to watch anything from live poker to unscripted reality, and everything in-between.”

"Using our digital and long-form experience in unscripted content, we were excited to partner with Poker Central to create this entertaining ‘poker-adjacent’ programming,” says Andy Singer, Alkemy X EVP of television and digital programming.

The Alkemy X team has worked on recent film and television projects including M. Night Shyamalan’s original thriller “Split,” the Hulu original documentary “Batman & Bill,” “Blindspot” for NBC, “Power” for STARZ, and “Frequency” for the CW, as well as producing the unscripted series “Unique Rides” for Velocity.