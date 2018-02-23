Poker Central Partners With Believe Entertainment Group to Produce New Lifestyle Series

(Las Vegas, NV – February 22, 2018) – Poker Central®, the ultimate destination for fans of poker tournaments, cash games, and lifestyle away from the tables, partnered with New York entertainment company Believe Entertainment Group to produce “Super High Roller Club,” a new six-episode, lifestyle series premiering February 26th on PokerGO, Poker Central’s direct-to-consumer OTT subscription service.



Ali Nejad, host of the “Super High Roller Club,” will follow the affluent lifestyles of high stakes poker regulars Daniel Negreanu, Phil Hellmuth, Antonio Esfandiari, Nick Schulman, Farah Galfond, and Brandon Adams as they engage in their hobbies and explore their passions from the tables.



“This series will give viewers a glimpse inside the lives of poker’s most notable high stakes players as they pursue their greatest non-poker passions,” said Sam Simmons, vice president of content at Poker Central. “Fans will have the opportunity to watch the world’s most interesting poker personalities experience the finest pursuits that Vegas has to offer – from sports, fashion to fine dining.”



This is the second production between Believe Entertainment Group and Poker Central, and their first unscripted series together.



“The success of our scripted series ‘Poker Nights’ demonstrated the continued opportunity we have to deepen engagement with this community through all types of great programming rooted in poker,” said Brian Hunt, president of Believe Entertainment Group’s studio and head of development. “With ‘Super High Roller Club,’ we’ve created an unscripted format that showcases poker’s greatest players in ways fans have never seen before.”



In 2017, Poker Central and Believe Entertainment Group created and produced “Poker Nights,” a scripted short-form comedy series consisting of six-episodes focusing on the comical side of poker. The series starred “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” alumnus, Chris Parnell, and included comedians Dan Chamberlain, Wes Haney, Richie Moriarty, Emily Tarver, and Neko White. Phil Hellmuth also made a special guest appearance.



For more information please visit www.pokergo.com<http://www.pokergo.com>



About Poker Central®



Poker Central is the ultimate destination for fans of poker tournaments, cash games, and lifestyle away from the tables. Poker Central delivers poker’s most premier live events around the world via PokerGO, its direct-to-consumer OTT subscription service, as well as through network television distribution. PokerGO delivers over 100 days of live poker on an annual basis alongside a video-on-demand library that features original series and classic poker programming. Streaming and televised tournaments include its owned tournaments, such as Super High Roller Bowl and Poker Masters, along with The World Series of Poker, ARIA High Roller Series, and WPT final tables, among others. For more information, visit www.pokercentral.com<https://url.serverdata.net/?aAq1YNVEAv5op7Z29cbU7WY8rNpTeojjPJtnBQmgae7I~> and www.pokergo.com<http://www.pokergo.com>.



About Believe Entertainment Group



Believe Entertainment Group, an Academy Award-nominated, New York City-based entertainment company, produces high-profile content for digital and TV distribution, including Dear Basketball, a new, animated short film with Kobe Bryant, scored by John Williams and animated by Disney legend, Glen Keane. Other stand-out series include: The LeBrons with NBA champion, LeBron James; In the Booth with DJ/producer Tiësto; Money Where Your Mouth Is with comedian Jay Mohr; The Fix, an ongoing women’s lifestyle show hosted by HGTV stars Ayesha Curry, Sabrina Soto, Nicole Curtis and more; Uncorked, a celebrity food series featuring MTV’s Steelo Brim and guests like Mel B and Darren Criss; Poker Nights, a scripted comedy featuring SNL’s Chris Parnell; and Tiger Beat Entertainment, a millennial-focused pop culture news and lifestyle series with Jennifer Lopez. Believe’s studio division has produced premium content for Time Inc., MGM Television, Yahoo, Comedy Central, Hulu, CBS, TruTV, Fuse and Verizon among others. Further, Believe has been at the forefront of building brand partnerships around premium content with the world’s leading brands, including: Intel, Sprite, Nike, P&G, HP, J&J, Microsoft, Marriott, Progressive, Moët & Chandon, Campbell’s, McDonald’s, U.S. Army, Dell, Clorox and more. In 2014, the company signed an investment deal with ITV, who also joined the company's board of directors.