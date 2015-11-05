Point Source Audio to Offer Worship Facilities Expo Attendees FREE Microphone with World’s First Modular Intercom Headset

Petaluma, CA — November 5, 2015 —Point Source Audio (PSA), manufacturer of the award-winning SERIES8 miniature microphones, will return to the Worship Facilities Conference and Expo (WFX) in Nashville, Tennessee to showcase the world’s first modular intercom headset on November 18th and 19th, 2015 in booth #911. The CM-i3 Intercom Headset will be on demo for the first time at WFX 2015 where attendees will be offered a FREE SERIES8 lavalier microphone with purchase.

Paul Alan Clifford, church tech guru and founder of TrinityDigitalMedia.com had this say after using the CM-i3: “If your church is looking for a (communications) headset try this one out, I don’t think you’ll regret it.”

The patent-pending CM-i3 is an in-ear headset that weighs a mere 2 ounces yet provides up to -25dB of superior noise isolation. WFX attendees purchasing a CM-i3 Intercom Headset by November 30, 2015 will receive a FREE lavalier microphone (retail value $389) from the company’s acclaimed SERIES8 miniature microphone collection.

"We designed this offer so houses of worship could experience two critical pieces of PSA tech in one offer,” said Yvonne Ho, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Point Source Audio. The CM-i3 has recently been adopted by many noteworthy FOH, video, and lighting techs citing its high usability to quickly switch between listening modes and its lightweight advantages. Ho further elaborated, “We chose our SERIES8 lav as the giveaway because aside from its acoustic performance, the mic is also IP57 waterproof rated—a plus for churches conducting baptisms.”

To explore Point Source Audio's entire microphone line and to demo the new CM-i3 Intercom Headset, visit us at WFX booth #911



Point Source Audio (@PSA_audio) manufactures and distributes worldwide a unique line of live event tech including their patent-pending comm headset; and their SERIES8 miniature microphones, known for their robust bendable boom and waterproof features, and a winner of the 2014 Best Microphone award. As the Digigram Distributor for the Americas, the world renowned brand of Digigram sound cards, and IP audio and IP video networking technology are also available from Point Source Audio. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit www.point-sourceaudio.com. Follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PSA_audio