Point Source Audio Launches ‘Clamps Aren’t Cool’ Campaign for InfoComm 2015

Petaluma, CA — June 5, 2015—Point Source Audio announces its Clamps Aren’t Cool Campaign urging communications pros to free themselves from the clamps of their outdated colossal headsets, exhorting “friends don't let friends wear head clamps.” Clamps are clumsy. Clamps are cruel. The promotion is open to anyone visiting Point Source Audio booth #820; or liking, sharing, or retweeting posts on Point Source Audio’s social media networks. Entrants qualify for a chance to win a CM-i3 headset during the upcoming InfoComm show June 17 - 19 in Orlando, Florida.

At just two ounces, Point Source Audio’s CM-i3 intercom headset offers a revolutionary combination of in-ear performance, lightweight comfort and earphone modularity. Consistently, Point Source Audio had heard headset users comment about the crushing weight of their dual ear cans, or the alternative ear-ringing suffered from inadequate ear protection from a single ear muff. These concerns not only make critical communications during an event production a challenge, but are also damaging to the headset user’s hearing and general health.

This customer feedback was the prelude to the patent-pending CM-i3 modular in-ear headset. Point Source Audio paired their exceptional EM-3 earphones with their precision microphone know-how and created a one-of-kind in-ear comm headset resulting in the CM-i3. This revolutionary headset offers many options to meet the specific needs of audio engineers, camera operators, lighting directors, and all types of professionals working in the live event production industry.

To qualify for a chance to win a CM-i3 at InfoComm, go to Point Source Audio's social media networks at Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter and like, share or retweet "Clamps Aren't Cool.” Be sure to visit Point Source Audio in booth #820 at InfoComm to demo the CM-i3—along with their expanding line of live event production tools.

More information about the Clamps Aren't Cool Campaign and customer opinions can be found at lp.point-sourceaudio.com/clampsnotcool/



About Point Source Audio

Point Source Audio (@PSA_audio) manufactures and distributes worldwide their SERIES8 miniature microphones—a unique line of headset and earworn microphones known for their robust bendable boom and waterproof features, and a winner of the 2014 Best Microphone award. As the Digigram Distributor for the Americas, the world renowned brand of Digigram sound cards, and IP audio and video networking technology are also available from Point Source Audio. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit www.point-sourceaudio.com. Follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PSA_audio