Point Source Audio Appoints Avon Sound Installation for Norway Distribution

Petaluma, Calif.—Point Source Audio® (PSA) announced today that it has appointed Norway’s Avon Sound Installation to be its distribution partner for its SERIES8 and EMBRACE™ microphones as well as its CM-iX series of patented in-ear headsets.

Avon is one of Norway’s leading pro audio installers, and this agreement will further expand its extensive portfolio of high-end AV equipment. “Avon has a great presence and excellent reputation throughout the performance and entertainment industry in Norway,” said Yvonne Ho, vice president of sales and marketing at Point Source Audio. “They’re a young and vibrant company of professionals with a reputation for technical expertise, integrity and client support that mirror our standards. We are very excited to start this partnership with them and adding to our prominent list of partners in Europe.”

Avon offers pro audio products, installation, and advice throughout Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, and Denmark, providing tailor-made sound solutions for a wide range of customers across the region. The company specializes in sales and installations of concert, theater and broadcast sound equipment, restaurant and club systems, conference rooms, churches, meeting rooms, and schools. “Point Source Audio allows us to provide our customers with unique and useful microphones like EMBRACE,” said Edgar Andraa Lien, owner of Avon. “Quality and performance are our top concerns, and partnering with PSA helps us deliver it. And it’s not just the mics, their service and responsiveness are among the best in the business.”

This partnership further expands Point Source Audio’s worldwide reach, which now includes international distributors that reach the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Southeast Asia, and Canada. More information about Point Source Audio and Avon Sound Installation can be found by visiting http://point-sourceaudio.com and http://www.avonlyd.no/

About Point Source Audio

Point Source Audio (@PSA_audio) manufactures and distributes worldwide their SERIES8 and EMBRACE miniature microphones—a unique line of headset, earworn and earmount microphones known for their robust bendable boom and waterproof features. The company also holds the patent for the world’s first modular in-ear comms headset that is improving the health and hearing for audio, lighting and camera techs using headsets everywhere from sports to space. As a result of PSA’s pro-audio expertise and its admired reputation for sales and service support, the company has also been named the North American distributor by audio networking companies Digigram and AuviTran. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit point-sourceaudio.com. Follow the company on Twitter at twitter.com/PSA_audio

About Avon Sound Installation

Avon Sound Installation specializes in professional audio installation, consulting and sales. Founded in 2007, the company is currently led by Edgar Andraa Lien, Tor Breivik, and Tor Eric L Johnssen. Avon is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway with an office in Oslo. Avon is the exclusive Norwegian importer for Alldsp, Euromet, FFA, Funktion-One, Jocavi, NST, Point Source Audio, VUE Audiotechnik and the preferred Rivage PM10 Yamaha dealer plus Rom & Tonik, Neumann, MIDAS, Pioneer, Sennheiser, Shure, Xta, and Yamaha a dealer, amongst others. To learn more about Avon, visit www.avonlyd.no