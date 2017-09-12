Point Source Audio and Autograph Sales & Installations Announce Distribution Partnership

Point Source Audio® (PSA) and Autograph Sales and Installations announced today a distribution agreement whereby Autograph Sales & Installations has been appointed the exclusive UK distributor for Point Source Audio’s SERIES8 and EMBRACE™ microphones as well as its CM-i series of patented in-ear headsets.

Under the agreement Autograph will lend its well-earned reputation as a premier service provider to support Point Source Audio in the covered region. “We’re honored to work with such respected professionals to increase our presence in a major European market,” said James Lamb, President of Point Source Audio. “Our goal is to continuously improve our customers’ experience around the world in every aspect. Autograph’s well qualified network of sales and support personnel gives us tremendous confidence towards achieving this goal.”

Autograph’s Technical Sales Manager Chris Austin commented, “We choose our distributed lines with great care and Point Source Audio is a perfect complementary fit to our portfolio. We’re constantly looking for products that can contribute to the performance, quality, efficiency, workflow effectiveness and convenience of our clients and their projects — Point Source Audio’s vision for product development fits this ambition perfectly.”

Point Source Audio is a manufacturer of specialty sub-miniature body-worn style microphones and patented lavalier mounting systems specifically designed for theatre applications. The company creates value-added solutions through intelligent designs, driven by market demand — examples include their IP 57 rated waterproof models and unique headsets which retain the position of the microphone capsule regardless of performer activity.

Austin further explained why the partnership is so fitting between the two companies: “We also really like PSA’s meticulous approach to our core theatre market — such as their dedication to how the microphones are calibrated to specifically ensure consistency throughout a show production’s needs. It’s that attention to detail and understanding of our clients that adds real-world value to the brand.”

Autograph Sales & Installations will have a full range of Point Source Audio’s products on display for attendees of PLASA 2017 (stand #H10) in London, September 17-19. The UK distributor will also retain a comprehensive sales and demonstration stock of Point Source Audio products at their offices — contact them on 020 7281 7574 or sales@autograph.co.uk. More information about Point Source Audio and Autograph Sales and Installations can be found by visiting point-sourceaudio.com and autographsales.co.uk

About Point Source Audio

Point Source Audio (@PSA_audio) manufactures and distributes worldwide their SERIES8 and EMBRACE miniature microphones—a unique line of headset, earworn and earmount microphones known for their robust bendable boom and waterproof features. The company also holds the patent for the world’s first modular in-ear comms headset that is improving the health and hearing for audio, lighting and camera techs using headsets everywhere from sports to space. As a result of PSA’s pro-audio expertise and its admired reputation for sales and service support, the company has also been named the North American distributor by audio networking companies Digigram and AuviTran. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit point-sourceaudio.com. Follow the company on Twitter at twitter.com/PSA_audio

About Autograph Sales & Installations

Established in 1982 and based in North London, Autograph Sales & Installations is one of the UK’s leading sound companies for sales, installations and design of pro-audio. It offers the broadest possible range of products and services to its clients to ensure the best audio solution within their customers’ budget. Pioneers in theatre sound design since 1972, Autograph was born out of the growing need for a modern approach to live sound reinforcement and the increasing importance of audio in live stage shows. After almost a decade focused on theatre sound design and rental, the company realized that the design principles, system engineering, technical expertise and equipment they had introduced to theatre and musical production was just as relevant to those wanting to buy rather than rent, and just as applicable in fields outside the theatre world. Autograph Sales & Installations was founded specifically to address the wider marketplace whilst maintaining the standards of quality and innovation established by Autograph Sound.