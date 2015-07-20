PMC Speakers Helps Galaxy Studios Create Auro-3D Projects

The 9.1 PMC speaker set up in Galaxy Studios has been working flat out in recent months helping the facility complete a number of prestigious projects in the Auro-3D® format.

The Belgium-based complex is the home of Auro-3D® sound technology, which was invented and developed by Galaxy's CEO Wilfried Van Baelen in 2005. Auro-3D® creates 3D sound by using a three-layered channel system based on the existing two-dimensional 5.1 Surround sound format for film. It then adds the third dimension of height in front and around the listener so that the sound becomes a truly enveloping experience.

Galaxy Studios' main Auro API scoring, recording and mixing room is equipped with PMC IB1S speakers in a traditional left, centre, right configuration. PMC twotwo.6 speakers are used for the rear channels while PMC twotwo.5 speakers are positioned in each corner of the studio at above-head height to give an immersive 3D feel. The system was supplied by PMC Professional Benelux distributor Joystick Audio.

"We chose PMC for our flagship Auro API room because we were impressed by the high levels of clarity, transparency and accuracy the company's products delivered," says Robin Reumers, Galaxy Studios' Chief Technical Officer and Head of Post Production. "We demoed a number of different speakers but PMC won us over because they sounded so good. They have certainly proved their worth in recent months as we've been incredibly busy completing some very big projects for internationally renowned artists and film directors."

One of these was mixing the high flying 4K/3D film Odysseo 3D by Cavalia, which made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the Marché du Film. Directed by Korean film director Sung-Bok 'Myron' Jung, this all-immersive experience is based on an ambitious live show featuring equestrian arts and acrobatic performances, which was created by entertainment company Cavalia Inc.

To capture this magical production, Jung brought together a team of 200 people from around the world and shot the film over three days while the show was playing in Denver, Colorado. As well as opting for 4K/3D capture to convey the grandeur of the visuals, Jung also wanted a 3D sound experience so that the audience would feel as though they were in the venue with the artists. Wilfried Van Baelen's Auro-3D® technology was the perfect vehicle to help him achieve this because it offered a multi-layered soundscape.

"We really enjoyed mixing this film because it is so spectacular," Robin Reumers says. "Auro-3D technology added an exciting new dimension to the viewing experience, and we were delighted that Myron chose to work with us on this project."

Reumers adds that the sound engineers at Galaxy are equally thrilled with the PMC monitors in the Auro API room because they make complex projects so much easier to deal with.

"Thanks to the level of detail and depth you get from PMC, it's much easier to hear exactly what is happening with your mix," he says. "They are also very easy on the ears, so you don’t get tired, even when you are spending a long time working in the studio."

-ends-

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist's original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company's proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.