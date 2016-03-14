Pliant™ Technologies — New Division Of CoachComm® Launches

Auburn, AL, March 14, 2016 — Pliant™ Technologies, the new professional intercom division of CoachComm®, is making its debut to the professional intercom markets. Industry veteran and Pliant Technologies Founder and CEO Peter Amos has started the division to address the unique needs and challenges of customers in the professional marketplace. Pliant Technologies will make its official launch at the 2016 NAB Show(Booth C12719).

As the new division of CoachComm, Pliant Technologies will continue the company’s tradition of industry-leading intercom technology as the maker of revolutionary Tempest® Wireless Intercom Systems. Tempest is relied upon in leading broadcast facilities, live sound, theater, sports, theme parks and major events in over 40 countries. CoachComm’s ability to develop ground-breaking communication technologies, which are innovative, flexible and robust, has made the company a worldwide leader in professional wireless intercom. Along with continuing to manufacture and market Tempest, Pliant will introduce new innovative intercom products that will transform the industry.

“We are very excited to announce our new Pliant division, which will bring new exciting industry-changing products to professionals in any intercom application,” says Amos. “Continuing our success from the Tempest wireless intercom product line, our team — now under the Pliant umbrella — will redefine wireless intercom once again. We aim to take a new, pioneering approach to wireless communication, paying close attention to the specific needs of our users in the professional marketplace.”

For 25 years, CoachComm has been providing game day coaching communications to thousands of high schools and colleges throughout the U.S. Broadcast sporting events in large stadiums can present very challenging RF environments and no company is more trusted by coaches for critical communication during games. In use at 97 percent of Division 1A level football, representing the top college teams in the U.S., CoachComm brings the same customer-centric focus and proven product reliability to its new professional division to set the new industry standard.

About PliantTM Technologies

