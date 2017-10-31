Pliant Technologies Continues to Expand Globally with National Audio Systems as New Australian Distributor

AUBURN, AL, OCTOBER 31, 2017 - Pliant Technologies, the professional intercom division of CoachComm, announces National Audio Systems Pty Ltd. as its new distributor in Australia. National Audio Systems will provide Pliant with regional support throughout the South Pacific.





National Audio Systems is known for being one of the most diverse distributors in the industry. It has built a strong reputation for quality and service, by keeping suppliers front of mind with dealers and end users. National Audio Systems' specialist divisions support markets in the commercial audio, professional audio and audio-visual industries.





"We actively source products and accessories that are backed by cutting-edge technology," says Shane Bailey, managing director of National Audio Systems Pty Ltd. "Pliant Technologies offers excellent products and technology. We see an opportunity to begin incorporating Pliant into projects within the local market with our customers. The new CrewCom system offers market leading technology in wireless comms for a number of applications. We're looking forward to connecting with Pliant's existing customer base and expanding the awareness and knowledge of the brand into new markets with potential customers that may not be aware of the company."





National Audio Systems works with broadcasters, entertainment venues, retail, corporate, healthcare, hospitality, airports, architects and government and education professionals. Pliant Technologies will join National Audio Systems range of popular audio products that it offers, including brands like Ashly, d&b audiotechnik, K-array and Midas.





"National Audio Systems is a distributor that is focused on productivity, efficiency and response times, which are qualities that we look for when choosing a distributor," says Gary Rosen, global sales manager for Pliant Technologies. "As we continue to expand our reach globally, it is important for us to establish relationships with distributors that appreciate our products and are excited about the future. We look forward to delivering our advanced intercom solution to new and existing customers in the South Pacific region."





About Pliant Technologies

Pliant Technologies, the professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest(r) wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live sound, theater, theme park, event management and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.