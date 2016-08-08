Pliant Technologies Appoints Sales Firm MHI to Expand APAC Sales Reach

AUBURN, AL, AUGUST 8, 2016 — Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of CoachComm, has appointed the sales rep firm MHI to aid with Asian sales. Lead by Owner, Founder and Industry Veteran Edmund Song, MHI will help Pliant grow its customer base in the APAC markets while providing customers in the area a local presence.

Song has extensive experience in the broadcast, live sound and permanent installation industries, representing manufacturers in these spaces. This expertise combined with his outstanding relationships in the region will help Pliant foster more relationships and continue to grow internationally.

“I am excited to be a representative for Pliant Technologies,” says Song. “The CrewCom and Tempest products illustrate that Pliant is a company focused on creating high-quality, innovative and industry-changing products.”

“We are pleased to be working with Edmund and MHI,” states Gary Rosen, Global Sales Manager for Pliant Technologies. “Edmund’s knowledge of the intercom industry will be a huge asset to Pliant as we continue to grow our clientele in Asia.”

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live-sound, theater, theme park, event management, and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.

Connect with Us:

www.facebook.com/plianttechnologies

www.twitter.com/4pliant

www.vimeo.com/4pliant

www.instagram.com/pliant_technologies