Pliant™ Technologies Announces Media-Sys, S.L., as Spanish Distributor

AUBURN, AL, SEPTEMBER 27, 2016 — Pliant™ Technologies, the new professional intercom division of CoachComm®, has named Media-Sys, S.L., as its distributor for Spain and Portugal. Media-Sys, S.L., will help Pliant to further develop professional relationships and expand its product availability within these regions.

“We immediately looked to Pliant Technologies when we were trying to fill the gap for wireless intercoms in our product portfolio,” says José María Foguet, CEO at Media-Sys, S.L. “We were very impressed by the Tempest® wireless intercom system because of its ability to have up to 55 full-duplex BeltStations on the same 2.4GHz RF frequency range. Pliant will be an excellent addition for us because our clients are always looking for reliable and innovative audio solutions.”

Established in 1991, Media-Sys, S.L., has spent the last 25 years delivering high-quality speaker systems, amplifiers, analog sound processors, microphones, mixers, PA and conference systems to a range of clients, including banks, insurance and energy companies within their main territories of Spain and Portugal. Media-Sys, S.L. handles a variety of diverse audio applications in A/V and broadcast integration and also provides support with project development, installation setup and design.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Media-Sys, S.L.,” says Gary Rosen, Global Sales Manager for Pliant Technologies. “Media-Sys, S.L.’s outstanding reputation in Spain and Portugal is what inspired us to secure this partnership. We’re looking forward to working together in these markets as we continue to grow internationally.”

About Pliant™ Technologies

Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm®, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live-sound, theater, theme park, event management, and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.