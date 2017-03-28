Pliant Technologies Announces Grupo Audio Diseño as Mexico Distributor

AUBURN, AL, MARCH 28, 2017 - Pliant Technologies, the new professional division of CoachComm, has named Grupo Audio Diseño as its new distributor in Mexico. Grupo Audio Diseño will help Pliant increase regional support for its customers as well as further develop relationships in Mexico.





Grupo Audio Diseño is an audio services company with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Grupo Audio Diseño, founded by Engineer Servando A. Chagoya, specializes in acoustics and in the design of audio and intercom systems for broadcast, television studios, radio and live events as well as audio conditioning and architectural acoustics for theaters, churches, auditoriums, universities and stadiums.





"Our extensive experience and technical training guarantees that our designs will include the best equipment and solutions for each project and we believe that Pliant Technologies has innovative and intuitive products that will help fill our customers' needs," says Alberto Rios Monroy, Engineer, Grupo Audio Diseño. "We like to distribute new products with advanced technologies and Pliant Technologies CrewCom system is clearly designed by people who understand the needs of the intercom industry. Pliant offers exceptional customer service and is very professional. We look forward to continuing to work with Pliant and expanding its presence in Mexico."





Pliant's professional wireless intercoms will be among a variety of prestigious professional audio brands that Grupo Audio Diseño distributes, including Yamaha, Shure, Tascam, Meyer Sound, Kramer, JBL, PELICAN, GaffGun, Rescue Tape and Sennheiser among others. Its main clients in Mexico are Televisa, Canal Once, Azteca, Argos, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and for an Xcaret project, Grupo Audio Diseño designed the adaptation of both the audio and intercommunication systems in three of its theaters.





"We are excited to have Grupo Audio Diseño represent Pliant Technologies in Mexico," says Gary Rosen, Global Sales Manager for Pliant Technologies. "They are well versed in the audio industry and knowledgeable in the professional intercom market and they have a very professional and experienced staff. Grupo Audio Diseño will be an integral part of our growth in Mexico and will help us improve our sales and customer support."





More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.





About Pliant Technologies

Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live sound, theater, theme park, event management and maritime, as well as in many other applications.





Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.





