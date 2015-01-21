Play Me! projection mapping wins DIGI Awards 2015

Play Me! interactive 3D projection mapping spectacular created by French multimedia artists, Danny Rose for Vivid Sydney 2014, the Southern Hemisphere’s largest festival of music, light and ideas, has won the Judges Choice Award at the DIGI Awards 2015.

Video experts, TDC – Technical Direction Company provided High definition projectors that created a high-resolution giant image onto the façade of Customs House, Sydney.

The projection team headed up by Olin Winton and Katrina Harding enjoyed working with Danny Rose on the project.

“It was simple and stress free, resulting in a great project,” said Olin Winton.

Play Me! transformed the façade into a series of massive ‘musical sculptures’ that were individually selected and manipulated by the audience.

TDC provided the full range of its professional and technical expertise in providing core technology and services throughout Vivid Sydney 2014.

Vivid Sydney attracted a record attendance of 1.43 million people in 2014 and will be held from 22 May to 8 June 2015.

For more information visit www.vividsydney.com

