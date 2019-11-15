Platform One Media finalizes first-look deal with Jennifer Fox Productions

Los Angeles, CA – November 14, 2019 – Katie O’Connell Marsh, Founder and Chairman of Platform One Media (a Boat Rocker company), the Los Angeles-based global television production and distribution studio, has inked a first-look deal with Jennifer Fox, the Academy Award-nominated producer (The Report, Michael Clayton, Nightcrawler) through her Los Angeles-based production company Jennifer Fox Productions. Working with Fox on this deal will be Erin Simon who recently joined the company as vice president of development and production.

“Jennifer is well-respected for her award-winning approach to filmmaking and we look forward to working with her new company to develop narratives that speak to the compelling themes she is drawn to and have worked so beautifully and successfully in her film career,” commented O’Connell Marsh.

“I could not be more thrilled to be announcing this deal with Katie and her team at Platform One Media. Katie has always had a vision for auteur independent film making and taking this concept into the world of television series. We have an incredible slate of titles together and I look forward to bringing these projects to our audiences.”

Leading off the slate is the independent feature film Ultraluminous based on the daring novel of the same name by Katherine Faw (). Academy Award-winning producer/director/screenwriter Steven Soderbergh (Traffic, Erin Brockovich, Behind The Candelabra) is on board to produce alongside Fox, Elisa Ellis of Platform One, and Zev Borow (Human Target, Forever, Lethal Weapon), who brought the book to Platform One Media. Rounding out this team is Frankie Shaw (SMILF) who is set to write and direct. Ultraluminous is a nihilist revenge tale about a high-end sex-worker who returns to her native New York City after more than a decade abroad.

The initial TV projects part of this first-look deal include a limited series based on the 2013 finalist for the National Book Award The Flamethrowers by Rachel Kushner and a series based on the award-winning Canadian series Fuguesuse entitled Runaway. Karyn Kusama is attached to both projects as director and executive producer. Next up is a political comedy entitled En Garde written by Tom Gormican & Kevin Etten and rounding out the slate is a series based on the Naomi Novik fantasy novel Spinning Silver. Jennifer Fox and Elisa Ellis of Platform One Media are set to serve as executive producers on all titles.

ABOUT PLATFORM ONE MEDIA

Platform One Media is the global television production and distribution studio recently acquired by Boat Rocker Media. The studio curates, develops, produces, and distributes high-quality scripted programming for the U.S. and international markets. Veteran television executive Katie O’Connell Marsh is the Founder and Chairman and spearheads the company’s activities. For more information, please visit www.platformonemedia.com