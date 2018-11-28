PLATFORM ONE MEDIA ANNOUNCES FIRST-LOOK TV DEAL WITH ACCLAIMED SHOWRUNNERS SIMON MIRREN AND DAVID WOLSTENCROFT AND PARTNER JAMIE CARMICHAEL VIA THEIR TV AND FILM LABEL ATLANTIC NOMAD

London and Los Angeles – November 27, 2018 – Katie O’Connell Marsh, CEO of Platform One Media, the Los Angeles-based global television production and distribution studio launched last year, announced today that the company has inked a first-look deal with the highly successful and respected creative team of Simon Mirren (Spooks,Waking the Dead, Without A Trace, Criminal Minds, Versailles) and David Wolstencroft (Spooks, The Escape Artist, Psychos, Versailles) through their Los Angeles-based production and distribution company Atlantic Nomad. The new venture is also helmed by partner Jamie Carmichael (The Cooler, Thank You For Smoking, Black Book, The Pact, Tea With The Dames).

The first project from this deal will be The Book of Guns from writer-director Tony Gilroy (Bourne, Rogue One, Michael Clayton, Devil’s Advocate). The Book of Guns will be executive produced by Mirren and Wolstencroft based on an original script from Gilroy.

Next shows out of the gate will be The Art of War, a Berlin-set, art world thriller; UK spy thriller The Knowledge, and the San Pedro set, crime opus Hammerhead.

“Simon and David have such an impressive pedigree and have created and produced wonderfully successful global television series. Their view of character and narrative is grippingly unique. We look forward to partnering with Simon, David and Jamie on adventurous, sophisticated and compelling series,” commented O’Connell Marsh. “Working together with the incomparable Tony Gilroy on The Book of Guns alongside Simon and David is a thrilling first project for us.”

"We're over the moon to be working with Katie and her first-class team. Platform One are perfect partners, with impeccable creative and business instincts. We’re thrilled by their entrepreneurial and compelling vision for the future of our industry,” said Mirren, Wolstencroft and Carmichael. "We're also honored and humbled beyond measure to be working with Tony Gilroy on Book of Guns. He’s the Godfather. A master storyteller at the very top of his game. We could not be more excited."

About Atlantic Nomad

ATLANTIC NOMAD is a production and distribution company comprising acclaimed showrunners Simon Mirren (Criminal Minds, Without A Trace, Spooks, Versailles) and David Wolstencroft (Spooks, The Escape Artist, Versailles) alongside longtime senior exec Jamie Carmichael (Majestic, Lumiere, Icon, Content). The company will develop, finance, produce and distribute premium television and film from the UK, Europe and the USA, worldwide.

About Platform One Media

Platform One Media is the Los Angeles-based global television production and distribution studio formed by TPG Growth’s Evolution Media and Liberty Global, the world’s largest international television and broadband company, as a minority investor. The independent, start-up studio will curate, develop, produce, and distribute high-quality scripted programming for the U.S. and international markets. Veteran television executive Katie O’Connell Marsh is CEO and spearheads the company’s activities. For more information, please visit www.platformonemedia.com.