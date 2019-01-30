Pixelogic Opens New Digital Cinema & Audio Mixing Theatres in London

Pixelogic, the global provider of content localisation and distribution services, has expanded its operations with the opening of new theatres and production suites at its London facility in the heart of the West End. The new facility offers the entire workflow of end to end services, including creation and mastering of digital cinema packages, theatrical screening of digital cinema content, and feature and episodic audio mixing supporting foreign language dubbing services, enabling truly day-and-date delivery.

Holger Hendel, Pixelogic SVP and director of EMEA, notes “There is an undeniable need in our industry for speed and efficiency in the delivery of top-tier technical services. We carefully designed a facility that combines localisation in the workflow to enable day-and-date delivery. Pixelogic handles the first step through final screening with expertise and state-of-the art theatres and environments.”

The Pixelogic London facility now boasts six projector-lit screening rooms: three theatres and three production suites. Purpose built from the ground up, the theatres offer High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture and immersive audio technologies including Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X™. The equipment offered in the three theatres includes Avid S6 and S3 consoles and ProTools systems that support a wide range of theatrical mixing services, complemented by two new ADR booths.

Andy Scade, senior vice president and general manager of Pixelogic’s Worldwide Digital Cinema Services notes, “Our customers expect us to deliver digital cinema content to the highest standards. We have invested the time, budget and expertise to create multi-purpose production environments that support all forms of digital cinema screenings, audio recording, audio mixing and a range of mastering and quality control services. We are focused on building world-class solutions that are advanced, integrated and efficient to deliver a premier level of service and the best value to our clients who work with the most in-demand content.”