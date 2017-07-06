Pixelogic First Out with Dolby Vision Compression and Authoring Capabilities

Pixelogic, the innovative global provider of localization and distribution services, has announced its full integration of Dolby Vision™ compression and authoring capabilities. This industry first is the result of a collaboration between Pixelogic and Dolby’s engineering teams. As a part of the collaboration with Dolby, Pixelogic developed a range of Dolby Vision production tools as well as a new, end-to-end compression and authoring pipeline tailored and optimized for Dolby Vision.

Pixelogic authored the first commercially available Dolby Vision Ultra HD Blu-ray titles, including Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 for Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Lionsgate’s Saban’s Power Rangers. Pixelogic is at work on several more Dolby Vision enabled Ultra HD Blu-ray titles for other major Hollywood studios including Sony Pictures Home Entertainment’s Resident Evil: Vendetta.

“Our collaboration with Pixelogic supports Dolby’s expansion of Dolby Vision content,” said Ron Geller, Vice President, World Wide Content Relations, Dolby Laboratories. “This will enable Dolby Vision to scale faster to meet the growing demand for Dolby Vision Ultra HD Blu-ray discs.”

“As a technology-first company, Pixelogic is fully committed to building innovative tools and specialized workflows that support new products and formats for the film and television industry,” said Seth Hallen, Pixelogic’s Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “We intimately understand the challenges of working at this level of image and sound quality, and we were very eager to support Dolby in launching Dolby Vision on Ultra HD Blu-ray. We are very proud of the deep relationship we’ve fostered with Dolby and the work that our respective engineering teams have accomplished.”

Working with Dolby’s engineers, the Pixelogic team enhanced their proprietary Blu-ray authoring platform Blu-print™ with Dolby Vision capabilities and integrated tools to process and verify the Dolby Vision enhancement layer in conjunction with Pixelogic’s High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) encoding technology.

Pixelogic also authored the Dolby Vision discs that were used as part of the Dolby approval process for Ultra HD Blu-ray player manufacturers to develop their player firmware and ensure player compatibility with Dolby Vision. “We have been deeply embedded alongside Dolby throughout this process, from the early disc design phases through to the last stages of disc creation and certification,” added Hallen. “Being part of a true industry first is very gratifying for everyone at Pixelogic.”