Pixelogic Announces Digital Cinema Services

Pixelogic the innovative and fully integrated provider of localization and distribution services, has unveiled plans to deliver global digital cinema services this summer. The company will launch these services with a total of 12 projector-lit screening rooms within its Burbank and London locations. Digital cinema expansion to its Culver City, CA and Cairo facilities are planned for later in 2018 with further expansion planned in 2019.

Pixelogic digital cinema capabilities will enable full end-to-end management of assets and deliverables for studio and independent customers. “We have built proprietary, custom technologies to serve our clients and their projects in the most advanced and effective way,” noted Andy Scade, senior vice president and general manager of Pixelogic’s Worldwide Digital Cinema Services, “and that is what our expanded digital cinema capabilities are designed to do from the ground up – bring technological excellence, innovation and efficiency to the process.”



The screening theaters will support a variety of immersive audio formats and will also be equipped with the latest laser projector technology supporting 4k and HDR capabilities. Specific technology partnerships will be announced soon.

Pixelogic’s digital cinema mastering capabilities and KDM (Key Delivery Message) fulfillment services are built on the company’s proprietary operating platform which was developed internally to accelerate the process from script to screen - solving for speed, quality and security.



“Our operating platform is a powerful and integrated content ecosystem incorporating the entire supply chain process: localization and end-to-end mastering for digital cinema, online delivery platforms and physical media,” added Scade. “End-to-end is the key theme throughout our platform, which includes vital capabilities such as the management of assets, schedules, workflows, deliveries, verifications and content review/approval.”