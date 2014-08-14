Pivot’s ‘HitRecord on TV’ Receives and Emmy® Award for Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Social TV Experience

Beverly Hills, CA (August 14, 2014) Participant Media’s television network Pivot announced that its critically acclaimed series HITRECORD ON TV, created, hosted and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, will receive an Interactive Media Emmy® Award for Social TV Experience. The juried award was announced at the Television Academy’s Interactive Media Peer Group Celebration of Excellence event last night, and it will be presented at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards this Saturday, August 16. This is the first Emmy Award for the network that launched in August 2013.

HITRECORD ON TV is the re-imagination of the traditional variety show as Joseph Gordon-Levitt directs countless artists from his global online community — hitRECord — to create short films, live performances, music, animation, conversation and more. Each episode focuses on a different theme as he invites and encourages anybody with an internet connection to join him and contribute. HITRECORD ON TV is executive produced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jared Geller for hitRECord, Brian Graden, Gaurav Misra, and Lois Curren for Brian Graden Media, and Jeff Skoll, Belisa Balaban, and Evan Shapiro for Pivot.

Produced by Spike Jones, Jr., this year’s Creative Arts Emmys will be telecast on FXM. An edited version of the awards will air Sunday, August 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT and again at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The Creative Arts Emmys will additionally be streamed in their entirety as part of the Backstage LIVE! second screen experience on Emmys.com at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET on Monday, August 25 prior to the Backstage LIVE! and Emmy pre-shows.