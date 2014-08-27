Pivot, Participant Media's TV Network, Launches on College Campuses Via Philo This September

PIVOT LAUNCHES ON PHILO’S LIVE STREAMING TV SERVICE

Campuses Across the Country Will Have Access to @Pivot_TV’s Critically Acclaimed Programming via @WatchPhilo

New York, NY (August 27, 2014) – Participant Media’s television network Pivot announced today that it is launching on Philo, bringing its diverse and unique slate of programming to campuses across the United States. Students at more than a dozen universities will be able to watch Pivot’s programming on campus, including Emmy® Award-winning series HITRECORD ON TV created and directed by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt; the critically acclaimed Please Like Me created by and starring Josh Thomas; and the smart and on-point nightly news and entertainment talk show TakePart Live, hosted by Meghan McCain and Jacob Soboroff.

Philo is a next-generation television solution that uses a university’s existing IP network and existing contracts with satellite providers to smoothly and securely stream high-quality television on an authenticated basis to student laptops, tablets, smartphones and TVs across participating campuses. Pivot will be available on Philo in September for the start of the fall semester.

“As a network for Millennials, we are very excited to now be carried on Philo’s system, which is made for our core audience,” said Stephanie Ruyle, Pivot’s EVP, Distribution.

In addition to watching Pivot’s programming, Pivot viewers are encouraged to get involved online via its affiliated social action platform and socially conscious news site, TakePart.com.

This month Pivot premiered the second season of Please Like Me, and launched two new series: the workplace docu-comedy Human Resources and The Operatives, an eco-adventure series following Pete Bethune (Whale Wars) and his team of elite conservationists. On October 17, Pivot will premiere two more series, Welcome to Fairfax, offering viewers an inside look at the journeys of young entrepreneurs living and working in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles, and Freestyle Love Supreme, a high-energy, hip-hop improv comedy show.

About Pivot

Participant Media’s television network Pivot (Pivot.tv), launched nationally in August 2013, serves passionate Millennials (18-34) a diverse mix of original series, acquired programming, films and documentaries. Pivot focuses on entertainment that sparks conversation, inspires change and illuminates issues through engaging content and connects audiences to a wealth of content and actions through its affiliated website TakePart (TakePart.com). Pivot is available in approximately 45 million homes in North America via traditional pay TV subscription, integrating a live and on demand streaming option via the Pivot app. Follow Pivot on Twitter at @pivot_tv and on Facebook at facebook.com/pivottelevision.

Participant Media (ParticipantMedia.com) is a global entertainment company founded in 2004 by Jeff Skoll to focus on feature film, television, publishing, and digital content that inspires social change. Through its films, social action campaigns, digital platform and television network, Participant seeks to entertain, encourage and empower every individual to take action.

Visit Philo at www.philo.com.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Pivot:

Amanda Munoz-Temple

amunoztemple@participantmedia.com

Philo:

Alana Davis

alana@philo.com