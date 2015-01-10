Pivot Greenlights ’Secret Lives of Americans’

Pivot, Participant Media’s television network, today announced at its Television Critics Association Winter presentation a greenlight for the groundbreaking docu-series “Secret Lives of Americans.” The series, produced by MME/Filmpool USA/ All3Media America, takes an unflinching look at individuals’ lives as they expose powerful secrets to the most influential people in their lives. The series will premiere this summer.

“In an era of social media that captures only what individuals want people to see, everyday Americans will turn off their filters and unmask the secrets and issues that hold them back,” said Belisa Balaban, EVP of Original Programming for Pivot. “Through ‘Secret Lives of Americans,’ we are able to highlight a wide range of societal issues that Americans face and how they are coping with them.”

“Secret Lives of Americans” will be primarily shot by the subjects themselves, giving viewers an opportunity to experience immersive and intimate documentation, hearing firsthand about the turmoil caused by the skeletons in their closets.

As the subjects’ journeys unfold, viewers will come to understand their stories within the context of a greater social issue. Viewers will meet a single mother who struggles to feed her children each day, lifting the curtain on food insecurity in America; a young professional who shows up to work in a suit every day, but who is homeless and crippled by student loan debt. Each story will be complemented by archival, documentary and news footage that illustrates the bigger picture in present-day America behind the social issue of focus. These personal stories provide a window into serious and very real issues plaguing the country at a micro and macro level.

“Secret Lives of Americans” is produced by MME/Filmpool USA/ All3Media America. Eli Holzman, Stephen Lambert and Danny Villa serve as executive producers for MME/Filmpool USA. John Henshaw serves as co-executive producer. Jeff Skoll and Christy Spitzer serve as executive producers for Pivot.