PIVOT AND LYFT DRIVE PEOPLE TO POLLS THIS MID-TERM ELECTION

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCT. 23, 2014 – Participant Media’s television network Pivot, and its digital news and lifestyle magazine and social action platform, TakePart.com, have teamed up with Lyft, the on-demand rideshare app, to encourage riders to #JustVote in the upcoming mid-term election on November 4, 2104.

From October 23 through midnight on Election Day, November 4, new Lyft riders can receive a free ride of up to $25 in value* by using the code JustVote in cities where the ridesharing company operates.

The promotion is part of TakePart’s #JustVote campaign, focused on issues that get voters to ‘think nationally, vote locally.’ Championed by TakePart Live’s co-host Jacob Soboroff, #JustVote arms voters with the information and tools to make an informed decision on Election Day. The campaign teamed up with Rock The Vote to drive voter registration, and now teamed with Lyft aims to help voters through the entire process, from registration forms to research to the ballot box.

“It’s important to vote in mid-term elections and have a voice in state and local issues which can have lasting impact on national policies,” said Soboroff, co-host of TakePart Live. “Registering is just the first step, if you don’t get to the polls to vote you’re voice doesn’t count. I’m excited to have Lyft on board to close the last mile so there’s no excuse, everyone should Just Vote.”

“We are gearing up for a pivotal election and the entire make up of Congress could change depending on the outcome,” said Chad Boettcher, EVP of Social Action for Participant Media. “Voter turnout for mid-terms are always lower than Presidential elections - 15-20% on average, and this time the entire House of Representatives and one–third of the Senate up for reelection this November. This is a pivotal vote!”

Throughout the year and until the 2016 Primary Elections, TakePart will report on-air and online on election stories and issues that sometimes go untold or underreported. TakePart Live is inviting key Senate and Congressional candidates on to the show for the opportunity to tell their story and highlight issues they feel are important. The show is using using Twitter and Facebook to get real time feedback of what questions need to be asked of those seeking elected office.

The conversation continues online at TakePart.com/justvote where the stories of the people and races that will define the mid-term elections, will be told through video and personal essays of how and why policy and those who make it, do effect our everyday lives. The “TakePart 10” will take an in-depth look at the 10 biggest issues and battles facing the general voting public.

Tune in nightly to TakePart Live, M-F 10pm ET hosted by Jacob Soboroff, Meghan McCain and Baratunde Thurston then head to TakePart.com/justvote to get more information.

*This promotion is brought to you by Lyft, Inc. Neither TakePart, nor its affiliates endorse or are responsible or liable for any aspect of Lyft's products, services, terms, transactions, contractors, technology, websites or apps in connection with this promotion or otherwise. Any use of Lyft's products or services is at the user's own risk and shall be subject exclusively to Lyft's terms and conditions as between Lyft and its users.

Participant Media (http://www.ParticipantMedia.com) is a global entertainment company founded in 2004 by Jeff Skoll to focus on feature film, television, publishing and digital content that inspires social change. Participant's more than 55 films include Good Night, and Good Luck, Syriana, An Inconvenient Truth, Food, Inc., Waiting for ‘Superman’, The Help, Contagion and Lincoln. Participant launches campaigns that bring together government entities, foundations, schools, and others to raise awareness and drive people to take action on issues from each film or television show. Pivot (http://www.Pivot.tv), the company’s television network, is available in 45 million homes, serving passionate Millennials (18-34) with a diverse slate of talent and a mix of original series, acquired programming, films and documentaries. TakePart (http://www.TakePart.com) is Participant’s digital news and lifestyle magazine and social action platform for the conscious consumer. Through its films, social action campaigns, digital network, and its television network, Participant seeks to entertain, encourage and empower every individual to take action.