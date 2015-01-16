'The Pinkertons' TV Series Set to Air in Canada

Winnipeg, Manitoba (January 16, 2015) -- Rosetta Media and Buffalo Gal Pictures are pleased to announce that The Pinkertons TV series will premiere in Canada this New Year:

Tuesday, January 27, 2015

8:00 pm EST

Special two-hour series premiere of The Pinkertons TV series

Broadcast exclusively in Canada on CHCH TV

ABOUT THE PINKERTONS TV SERIES

Set in the “Wild West” of the 1860s, The Pinkertons TV series is an original action-adventure crime procedural drama that draws from the real cases of Pinkerton’s National Detective Agency. The series follows founder Allan Pinkerton (played by Angus Macfadyen), his son William (Jacob Blair) and America’s first female detective Kate Warne (Martha MacIsaac).

Long before the FBI and the Secret Service, the Pinkerton’s National Detective Agency was the most feared law enforcement organization in the land. They revolutionized detective work by creating numerous forensic technologies, implementing surveillance, and using disguises to go undercover.

Production of 22 one-hour episodes began August 25 and will run through March 2015, on location in Manitoba. The primary production location is the small town of Grosse Isle, home to the Prairie Dog Central Railway – one of the oldest vintage operating trains in North America. This spectacular train will be featured in select episodes.

The Pinkertons TV series premiered in the United States in October, in first-run syndication on 211 channels across the country. The CHCH TV broadcast marks Canada’s first showing of the series.

More information is available at www.pinkertonstheseries.com.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

The Pinkertons TV series is executive produced by Suzanne Berger of Rosetta Media (Toronto), and Phyllis Laing of Buffalo Gal Pictures (Winnipeg).

The series was created by Kevin Abrams of Alpine Labs (Los Angeles), and Adam Moore, who also serve as executive producers and writers. Larry Lalonde and Phil Bedard are showrunners and executive producers, and run the “writers room” consisting of several other writers.

The Pinkertons TV series is distributed in the US by Rohrs Media Group, and seen on station groups including Tribune, Weigel, Hearst, LIN, Meredith, Cox and the CW PLUS. Zodiak Rights, the international distribution arm of Zodiak Media, is distributing the series internationally.

The Pinkertons TV series is produced in partnership with Channel Zero (parent company to CHCH TV), and with the participation of Manitoba Film and Music.