'Pineapple Dance Studios,' Britain’s Break-Out Hit Series, to Have U.S. Premiere Starting Sunday, Sept. 28 Only on Ovation

Santa Monica, CA —September 3, 2014 Ovation, America’s only arts network, will present the U.S. television premiere of Pineapple Dance Studios, the U.K.’s unexpected word-of-mouth hit, on Sunday, September 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

As one of the world's premier dance and rehearsal centers, Pineapple Dance Studios is home to some of the biggest and best West End shows, pop acts and dance performances. Blurring the lines between reality, comedy and drama to create a new genre of ‘performance documentary,’ this series gives exclusive access to the world-famous dance space, capturing every bit of drama. From auditions to dance-offs, spray-tans to pop meltdowns. The Telegraph called Pineapple Dance Studios “TV’s most hilariously quotable fly-on-the-wall series.”

Pineapple Dance Studios follows a comical cast of characters, including Louie Spence, the outrageous and out-spoken artistic director, who became an overnight U.K. sensation once the series premiered; Andrew Stone, dance teacher and wannabe pop-star; Mark Battershall, dance teacher to the stars; YouTube divorcee sensation Tricia Walsh-Smith; and Debbie Moore, intrepid owner and founder of the studio. The series had UK audiences roaring with laughter and addicted to the antics of the over-the-top cast.

Throughout the 12 episodes, Pineapple Dance Studios follows Debbie and her teachers, as well as a number of aspiring young dancers, through auditions, video shoots, choreography sessions, and music recordings, all culminating in a special performance at London’s O2 arena celebrating the studio’s 30th anniversary.

“We are delighted to share this quirky, outrageous and thoroughly entertaining dance reality series with U.S. audiences for the first time,” said Scott Woodward, Ovation’s senior VP, programming and production. “Pineapple Dance Studios was a U.K. sensation that took audiences by complete surprise and we know that Ovation’s audience will just completely devour this series.”

Pineapple Dance Studios was produced by ITV and will have its U.S. television premiere Sunday, September 28th at 7:00 p.m. ET, and will air consecutive Sundays, only on Ovation.