Piksel Faith Introduces Enhanced Viewer Analytics at National Religious Broadcasters Convention

Atlanta, GA., February 20, 2018 — Piksel Faith, a global provider of professional and managed services that helps faith-based organizations build and grow their digital media presence, will be unveiling a significantly enhanced and extended version of its viewer analytics platform at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention in Nashville Tennessee on Booth 137.

The Digital Enterprise analytics service, which has been in beta testing with more than 200 Piksel Faith customers for the past six months, allows users to explore a broad range of viewer data related to their video streams. Information tracked ranges from basic census data on viewers through to detailed insights into browser usage and device type. Infographic style charts and images help to ensure that the service is intuitive to use and easily understood, especially by non-technical users, ensuring that the service provides value, as well as data.

“This kind of viewer analytics is critical to faith-based organizations since, for the first time, they can reach out online and understand their audience in great detail,” explained Alan Riley, General Manager at Piksel Faith. “From its category leading performance capabilities to truly intuitive operation we have succeeded in developing a viewer analytics service that sets a new standard in the market.”

New features and functionality within the viewer analytics platform include the ability to integrate historical data alongside live data streams. Quality of Service (QoS) metrics such as errors, buffering and latency issues tell a user exactly how their viewers are finding the streaming service at any given point in time. Rich metadata mining provides everything from the exact location of a user to the type of device they use to view the content. All the analytics data is available at the push of a button and is generated in real-time,10 second intervals with no extrapolation.

“We’ve been using the analytics platform within Digital Enterprise since it first launched, and the improvements made to it during that time have been phenomenal,” commented Connor O’Brien, Eagle Cam Site Supervisor, American Eagle Foundation. “What we have now is a comprehensive, accessible and highly visual collection of insights that help us make strategic decisions about how we maximize the impact of our past and future content.”

Viewer analytics have been a key development for Piksel over the long term, providing broadcasters with the essential insights needed to scale around load - when users see an influx of viewers, they can use the tools built into the platform to scale around that and deliver the best, most seamless experience for everyone. And based on readily-available historical data, users can look at performance and make decisions around what content works best and when.

The viewer analytics service is a part of Piksel Faith’s Digital Enterprise platform, a best-in-class video product that enables religious organizations to organize all their video, audio and metadata in one place. Digital Enterprise provides end-to-end video workflow management from ingest right through to storage. It enables users to systemize metadata, improving back office organization and automation, empowering content publishing on any screen or social channel.