Pico Digital Solutions Lower the Cost of Transitioning to Digital at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2015

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Oct. 1, 2015 -- Pico Digital Inc., a worldwide leader in providing comprehensive multimedia delivery solutions to customers in the broadcast, cable, satellite, and broadband markets, today announced that the company will exhibit cost-effective solutions for cable systems at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2015, taking place Oct. 13-16 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. For cable operators, Pico Digital's CONDOR cable TV headend system will be on display, in addition to the company's PD1600 ultra-compact headend in a box. Pico Digital will also be highlighting its latest HD, SD, and IP encoders; HD QAM set-top boxes; and mini cable modem termination system (miniCMTS).

In booth 911 at Cable-Tec Expo 2015, the premier cable telecommunications engineering show for more than 30 years, cable operators that have struggled to transition away from analog TV or dead-end digital technologies will see how they can give their subscribers the digital media experience they expect at a much lower cost than they imagined with Pico Digital's CONDOR platform. An affordable solution for cable systems of every size, the upgradeable CONDOR system allows operators to efficiently convert to all-digital today to meet their subscribers' entertainment and connectivity needs -- such as HDTV channels, secure premium entertainment, and high-speed broadband Internet -- while enabling the simple addition of new services over time with Pico Digital's future-proof middleware. For content protection, the CONDOR platform utilizes the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS(TM)) for digital video broadcast (DVB).

VCAS for DVB also provides security in Pico Digital's PD1600, the industry's most innovative headend. Visitors to Pico Digital's booth will see how the unit offers the performance and functionality of a traditional multi-rack headend within a compact 5-RU form factor. The solution extends the reach of satellite and cable operators into the local networks of hotels and other hospitality venues, providing them with complete control over content in QAM, IP, or analog NTSC format to the TV while allowing free off-air channels to be added locally to increase the service offering.

At Cable-Tec Expo 2015, Pico Digital will showcase a variety of new streaming and encoding solutions. Product demonstrations will include the PD1000 HD encoder, which allows users to encode HD, HD-SDI, and SD signals in MPEG2 or H.264 formats. The unit supports real-time encoding while offering the flexibility of two, four, six, or eight HDMI (in the clear), component, and composite (closed captioning) inputs. The HD encoder offers simultaneous QAM and IP outputs. Additional encoders on display will include the SDQ6, which encodes six composite video and stereo inputs into a multiplexed QAM and ASI outputs, and the PD6IP, which encodes six composite video and stereo inputs into one MPTS or six SPTS outputs.

Highlighted HD QAM set-top boxes will include Pico Digital's VMX1-1, VMX3-1, and HD-2. Allowing operators to transition to digital at a minimal cost, the units descramble signals from the headend while converting digital signals to analog for display on legacy TVs. The set-top boxes offer HDMI and composite outputs, PVR/media player capabilities, electronic program guide (EPG) support, and an intuitive HD interface for ease of use. The units can also be deployed as stand-alone solutions for non-encrypted clear QAM applications. For content protection, the VMX1-1 and VMX3-1 utilize VCAS for DVB.

For the cost-effective delivery of high-speed data services, Pico Digital will be highlighting its miniCMTS200a, which supports up to 400 DOCSIS 2.0 modems, or 250 DOCSIS 3.0 plus 150 DOCSIS 2.0 modems. The unit offers 16 downstream bonded channels for up to 800-Mbps downstream and four upstream channels offering 120-Mbps upstream data delivery. The miniCMTS' high bandwidth easily copes with today's demand for over-the-top (OTT) video services or managed IPTV services.

More information about Cable-Tec Expo 2015 is available at expo.scte.org. More information about Pico Digital's solutions is available at www.picodigital.com.

